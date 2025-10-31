Burna Boy trended on social media after a video of him and Plaqueboymax surfaced online

Odogwu was having a good time with the streamer when someone named Davido suddenly popped up to gift them

The Grammy-winner's reaction to this person named Davido triggered comments from online users

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, that has made headlines.

Burna Boy and PlaqueBoyMax had an epic Twitch session, and it has been trending across socials. The singer made his Twitch debut with PlaqueBoyMax's In The Booth series, and it was a wild ride.

They had a freestyle session, talked about music, creativity, and life, and even recorded a brand-new song live.

Burna Boy's Twitch debut trends over his hilarious reaction about a gift rom someone named Davido. Credit: @burnaboygram, @davido

The session was a hit, with thousands of viewers tuning in, and the chat filled with emojis and playful banter.

During the event, a viewer named "Davido" gifted subs to PlaqueBoyMax and Burna Boy, but Odogwu's reaction was hilarious.

He kept repeatedly chanting "nah" over and over, expressing displeasure about the gift. This also sparked laughter and jokes about the friendly rivalry between Burna Boy and Davido.

Watch the clip here:

Burna Boy's reaction to fan named Davido trends

Read some reactions below:

@powerchibueze said:

"Davido no reach burna at all!!!! But why burna no allow peller do live stream with am."

@theydunnoskrrrt said:

"Why una de confuse?He’s just trying to say that can’t be the real Davido. The other guy thought it was."

@FNTcomics1 said:

"He knew Davido will never gift 10 subs That’s so cheap Bro knew it was fake from the jump Real recognize Real."

@Bey30BG said:

"Someone clearly used davido’s name to gift subs to the streamer and burna is trying to tell the streamer that it couldn’t have been Davido ."

A fan named Davido gifts Burna Boy during his Twitch debut, his hilarious reaction trends. Credit: @burnaboygram

@Ghost_Valhalla_ said:

"Tbh; I respect the authenticity in the hate… he doesn’t have to hide it."

@toosavage419 said:

"Just say it can’t be him , stop being petty ODG . U and this guy na padi o , if at all anything sup still regard him although u fit later enter am later."

@Thatguycallade said:

"People just mumu. The reaction was no no no that can never be real Davido never he knows."

@redemi_samson said:

"Imagine this being the only video that is popping up in the whole stream . DAVIDO IS HIM."

@nf_moses said:

"I guess the Agenda behind Cultism (Brotherhood) isn’t genuine at all. How Two Aye Lod go dey behave like this towards eachother? Where’s the Love in the game? Naso KRF teach Ona?"

Brymo calls out Burna Boy, Davido, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer and songwriter Olawale Oloforo, best known as Brymo sent an open message to the top music stars in the country.

In his Instagram story, he accused Burna Boy, Davido, and others of extorting from young, talented artists.

Brymo further offered his advice on things he had noticed about the music business, triggering reactions online.

