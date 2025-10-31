Singer Adekunle Gold has revealed that he still experiences sickle cell crises despite his success

The 38-year-old shared that he has been on lifelong medication since childhood

He urged Nigerians to know their genotype before marriage to prevent the condition

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has opened up about his ongoing battle with sickle cell disease, revealing that he still experiences painful crises even after years of managing the condition.

However, in a recent interview making rounds on social media, the “Orente” crooner shared that his health challenges began as early as age five

The 38-year-old father of one spoke about his experience, explaining that although his condition has improved over the years, he still faces moments of severe pain.

He recounted how he first discovered he had the condition during a frightening night in his childhood.

He recalled:

“I still have crises,” Adekunle Gold said. “When we talk about crisis, it is pains on your joints, my legs, and sometimes my stomach. It’s really crazy.

“The first time I noticed that I had it was the night I fell sick, and my mum had to carry me on her back for miles to the hospital.”

Despite the challenges, Adekunle Gold said he’s grateful that his condition is better managed now. According to him, the improvement is largely due to his ability to take better care of himself and access quality healthcare.

He explained:

“I still have crises once in a while but not as bad as I had it when I was a child. Maybe because I’ve found a way to take care of myself properly. I’m grateful to God for the resources to be able to do that.”

The singer said one of his biggest missions now is to educate Nigerians on the importance of genotype testing before marriage.

He stated:

“Knowing your genotype is very important. It’s sad that many people still don’t understand the risks. Unfortunately for me, my parents are both sickle cell and brought me into the world. That’s why I’m passionate about creating more awareness.”

Watch the interview here

Fans react to Adekunle Gold's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@damascots2014:

"Any parent that births a sickle cell child in 2025 should be jailed"

@rotmantra:

"If you think you're gangsta, try dey with a sickle cell individual in their crisis, you would realise empathy is inbuilt, we only make it a choice."

@Abimbolabadmu:

"I thought he did bone marrow transplant???"

@kaiiyamatta:

"Can u imagine u guys wanted them to not born adekunle gold, instead of fighting to empower people with sickle cell to live full lives"

