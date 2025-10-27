Nigerian comedian and TV host Teju Babyface revealed how moving to the U.S. wasn’t as rosy as he had imagined

He described battling loneliness and regret, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown

The entertainer shares a heartfelt message to Nigerians considering “japa,” urging them to weigh their choices carefully.

Comedian and talk show host Teju Oyelakin, widely known as Teju Babyface, has shared how relocating to the United States turned out to be one of the most challenging experiences of his life.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the entertainer said his move abroad, which many saw as a big step forward, came with realities he never expected.

He stated:

“Many people believe that life automatically becomes easier once you leave Nigeria. But every environment has its own struggles—you just don’t see them until you get there.”

The comedian admitted that his first few years in America were far from glamorous.

He described moments of deep frustration, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he struggled to adjust to life in a new country.

He added:

“I lived in that place for years. America has its own unique set of difficulties. When you add COVID to that, it was brutal. For about three years, I was convinced I’d made the biggest mistake of my life.”

The former TV host added that the experience taught him humility and patience, saying he once “sh*t himself in the foot” by thinking relocation was the ultimate solution to life’s problems.

According to Teju, Nigerians often suffer from what he called the “grass is greener on the other side” syndrome, a mindset that makes people believe life abroad is always better.

He said:

“From where we stand, another place always looks greener and more promising. But we usually don’t see the challenges that come with it until we get there.”

He encouraged Nigerians planning to relocate to prepare mentally and emotionally, not just financially.

Watch the video here:

Teju Babyface's confession fuels debates

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:

@ashagangali:

"You have to allow the Holy Spirit to guide you and help you discern where God has appointed as your "DOMAIN" thats where provision and protection is fully guaranteed, if you dey use sense run am or being objective, o Risky"

@skmisfit:

"Small progress them go jakpa, small money dem go jakpa. If you're blessed just keep printing your money. Don't pack it up and leave."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"It easier to blow as an entertainer or business person in Nigeria than anywhere else in the world, but you must possess a character called RUGGEDNESS! If you be ajebobutter, you can’t survive in Naija"

@larryak45:

"The same America where many people are succeeding, E reach your turn, you turn am into regret.Ok Na"



