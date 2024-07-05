Adekunle Gold and Simi are gradually becoming the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals

The singer acknowledged this woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album

Adekunle Gold revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in laws

Nigerian vocalist and music star Adekunle Gold posted a photo of the art cover of his wife, Simisola Kosoko, and a new album, Lost and Found.

The musical duo have always supported each other's craft and readily acknowledge each other's strengths.

Adekunle Gold shared a sweet message to his wife over her album release. Credit: @adekunlegold, @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Although social media users have tried to pit them against each other, in cases where they believe that Simi is better, they navigate through the backlash with utmost maturity.

Adekunle announces Simi's new album

In a fresh social media post, the father-of-one, who recently unveiled struggles with sickle cell, encouraged his fans to support the love of his life, Simi.

Simi's 14-track album, released on July 5, 2024, features guest artists like Asa, Lojay, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, and Ladipoe.

Adekunel Gold said Simi put in so much work and single-handedly mixed all the tracks on the album.

See Adekunle's post here:

Recall that Simi ignored Samklef's online rant, where he claimed that he was behind the Joromi crooner's success. Her husband, Adekunle Gold, stood up for her and lashed out at the music producer online.

Simi & Adekunle Gold spur reactions online

Social media users have shared their thoughts online. Read some below:

@Symplysimi:

"Thank you baby."

@kie_kie__:

"She’s so pretty."

@bail_kay__:

"this is wholesomely beautiful."

@thedigitalyeni:

"We are supper proud."

@thepamilerin:

"She’s so good."

@sisiteety:

"A phenomenal body work."

Falz addresses relationship between Simi and Adekunle

Meanwhile, Nigerian multi-talent Falz appears to have more going on for him, his colleague Simi, and her husband, Adekunle Gold.

Recall how the hip-hop star and the songstress rocked the scenes during their early years in the industry with a couple of joint projects and relationship rumours.

The multi-talented artist, who recently featured AG Baby in his new EP, spoke about his personal relationship with the singer and his wife and provided details about his love life.

