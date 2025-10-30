Tim Godfrey Finally Breaks Silence After Backlash Over Oxlade Collab: "They Called Me Worldly"
- Gospel singer Tim Godfrey addressed critics who slammed his collaboration with Oxlade
- The gospel singer released a heartfelt open letter, “To the Labeled”, urging love and acceptance
- He announced a new project, “No Label”, inspired by his experience of judgment and rejection
After days of online criticism following his collaboration with Afrobeats star Oxlade, gospel artist Tim Godfrey has finally spoken out.
The singer had recently dropped a new track titled Infinity, featuring Oxlade. The collaboration sparked a wave of disappointment among some gospel fans, who questioned his choice of partner.
Many critics accused the gospel singer of “crossing the line,” pointing to Oxlade’s past video scandal.
Others argued that the singer should have chosen “someone with a cleaner image” to deliver a spiritual message.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Breaking his silence, Tim released an emotional open letter titled “To the Labeled.” In the touching post, he opened up about his own experiences of being misunderstood, judged, and rejected by religious communities.
He wrote:
“I know what it feels like to be called worldly, rebellious, and unspiritual. But Jesus never rejected anyone. He sat with the broken, touched the untouchable, and called the forgotten family.”
Last words of Umai Ukpai to Abia gov Alex Otti before his death that may affect next election is finally out
Tim reminded believers that faith is not about appearance or reputation.
He said:
“You may have tattoos or dreads that make them stare. But neither did Jesus fit the religious image.”
In the same message, Tim announced his upcoming project, No Label, set for release on October 31, 2025.
He described it not just as an album, but as a movement for people who have ever been “boxed, branded, or broken.”
He said the project will carry a message of freedom, love, and grace, challenging the idea that faith must look or sound a certain way.
Read the post here:
Fans react to Tim Godfrey's post
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@ericakgodfrey:
“You don’t have to clean up to come to Him. You come to Him and He does the cleansing through love”
@abrahamjonah360:
"The reason why we have the children of the World, and the Children of God is because there is a clear distinction of how the two live their lives respectively. There are precepts and standards that govern our kingdom as Children of God. We must not strive to look like them and call it grace, but, instead, they should strive to look like us and confess that mercy has found them."
@djuniflex:
"I feel like to tag my former church Sha, I looked like what they wanted me to look for years, the year I decided to look like what I myself I started to hear loud whispers.. Anyways I love Jesus and they don't matter"
Tim Godfrey expresses concern for Ghanaians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tim Godfrey sent a message to Ghanaians ahead of their possible elimination from the ongoing AFCON tournament.
The Black Stars were close to being kicked out of the tournament after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Mozambique.
Tim Godfrey said the Black Stars being held to a draw by Mozambique hurt him, stirring reactions from Ghanaians.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.