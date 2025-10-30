Gospel singer Tim Godfrey addressed critics who slammed his collaboration with Oxlade

The gospel singer released a heartfelt open letter, “To the Labeled”, urging love and acceptance

He announced a new project, “No Label”, inspired by his experience of judgment and rejection

After days of online criticism following his collaboration with Afrobeats star Oxlade, gospel artist Tim Godfrey has finally spoken out.

The singer had recently dropped a new track titled Infinity, featuring Oxlade. The collaboration sparked a wave of disappointment among some gospel fans, who questioned his choice of partner.

Many critics accused the gospel singer of “crossing the line,” pointing to Oxlade’s past video scandal.

Others argued that the singer should have chosen “someone with a cleaner image” to deliver a spiritual message.

Breaking his silence, Tim released an emotional open letter titled “To the Labeled.” In the touching post, he opened up about his own experiences of being misunderstood, judged, and rejected by religious communities.

He wrote:

“I know what it feels like to be called worldly, rebellious, and unspiritual. But Jesus never rejected anyone. He sat with the broken, touched the untouchable, and called the forgotten family.”

Tim reminded believers that faith is not about appearance or reputation.

He said:

“You may have tattoos or dreads that make them stare. But neither did Jesus fit the religious image.”

In the same message, Tim announced his upcoming project, No Label, set for release on October 31, 2025.

He described it not just as an album, but as a movement for people who have ever been “boxed, branded, or broken.”

He said the project will carry a message of freedom, love, and grace, challenging the idea that faith must look or sound a certain way.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Tim Godfrey's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ericakgodfrey:

“You don’t have to clean up to come to Him. You come to Him and He does the cleansing through love”

@abrahamjonah360:

"The reason why we have the children of the World, and the Children of God is because there is a clear distinction of how the two live their lives respectively. There are precepts and standards that govern our kingdom as Children of God. We must not strive to look like them and call it grace, but, instead, they should strive to look like us and confess that mercy has found them."

@djuniflex:

"I feel like to tag my former church Sha, I looked like what they wanted me to look for years, the year I decided to look like what I myself I started to hear loud whispers.. Anyways I love Jesus and they don't matter"

