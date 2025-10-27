Daniel Etim - Effiong revealed why he seeks God’s guidance before performing romantic scenes on set

The actor stated that his Christian faith shapes his choices and outlook in Nollywood

He shares how leaving engineering for acting was a divine calling that changed his life

Actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has opened up about how his Christian faith influences his work, especially when it comes to kissing on screen.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, the Breath of Life star revealed that he does not take romantic roles lightly and often seeks divine direction before performing kissing scenes.

He said:

“I get all my inspiration from God. I go on my knees and pray before I go to set and kiss."

Daniel Etim-Effiong shares why he seeks God's guidance before performing romantic scenes on set.

Source: Instagram

Etim-Effiong said his faith is not something he leaves behind when he steps into character.

According to him, his spiritual convictions play a central role in the decisions he makes as an actor.

He stated:

“The fact that I play a lot of romantic roles in the industry today means that I get to have kissing scenes sometimes. People feel it’s become one too many, but the question should go to the producers. Why are they expressing affection and intimacy only a certain way? There are several other ways you can show affection.”

The actor also shed light on why many Nollywood films seem to rely heavily on kissing and romantic displays.

He explained that such scenes often appeal to viewers and are sometimes added to boost audience engagement.

He added:

“Many producers include these moments because they align with market demand. Viewers enjoy romance, but there are creative ways to show love without always resorting to physical intimacy.”

Etim-Effiong’s journey into acting was not a random decision. He revealed that he once worked as an engineer before leaving the profession to pursue what he describes as his divine purpose.

For the actor, his family and his faith remain his compass in an industry where moral boundaries are often tested.

He shared:

“It becomes a purpose to me, and that’s why I dared to quit engineering, a well-paying job, to go into storytelling. It felt like a calling. My family is my garden, then my work."

In another development, the actor has revealed his heartbreaking experience as a child and at the university.

Etim, in a conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, opened up on the tragic pattern of false accusations in his family.

Like his father, Lt. Col. Moses Effiong, who was falsely implicated in a coup and sentenced to life imprisonment, Etim recalled how he was wrongly accused and expelled from the Federal University of Technology, Minna, over alleged involvement in cultism.

Watch the interview here:

Daniel Etim-Effiong states that his Christian faith shapes his choices and outlook in Nollywood.

Source: Instagram

