Nigerian actor Adekunle Gold has responded to a fan's statement about his health status via his official Twitter page

The singer, who recently stunned fans with a throwback photo, saw a post from a fan discussing his SS status

Reacting to the post, the actor corrected the narrative being pushed publicly by the fan, which ignited further reactions online

Adekunle Gold is never one to let rumours about him, especially regarding his health status, fly under the radar.

The singer made his sickle cell battle public a while ago to educate and encourage other warriors.

Adekunle Gold slams fan who lied about his health. Credit: @adekunlegold, @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

After sharing an old photo of himself on social media today, the throwback sparked tons of reactions from fans, with many acknowledging the struggles he has been through.

Someone expressed pity for his condition, especially as an SS warrior. In response, another fan mentioned that Adekunle had undergone a bone marrow transplant, so they believed he was fine now.

Her tweet caught attention online, including that of Adekunle Gold, who responded politely to her

He said:

"It’s how you people say things you don’t know with so much confidence 😂. No i haven’t done bone marrow transplant,"

See the tweet here:

Reactions as Adekunle Gold replies fan over his health

Read some reactions below:

@the_kiki2 said:

"For this naija you fit wake up make dem tell you say your papa na dangote, but you never chop for two days 😂😂."

@the_kiki2 said:

"For this naija you fit wake up make dem tell you say your papa na dangote, but you never chop for two days 😂😂."

@i_am_oyemwen said:

"Such much confidence saying things about people you are not even close or related to..Omo ,social media sha."

@pretty.monife said:

"Una go just Dey lie with confidence 😂."

Adekunle Gold shares update about his health. Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

@that.boyy.phantom said:

"You literally just said the same thing in five different paragraphs!!"

@onyinyechi_marvell said:

"Saying he has done bone marrow transplant like it’s some random medical process. If he does it, he will need like 2yrs off the public eye for recovery."

@horlargram_s8 said:

"Someone pls help me with any amount to get food please 🙏💔🥹 may you never lack."

@strugglebutinnied said:

"This is what government meant when they said they want to regulate SM."

@oba_nioluwa_ said:

"So nah lie be this thing?😅 So many people have said this about him, especially on that X app."

@morgan.jj101 said:

"Omooooooo una no know say confident liars dey exist ni, me I don meet some for real life😂😂😂😂😂 dem fit even confidently lie for your head both with jokes and seriousness 😂."

@bestlady104 said:

"The audacity of some people on social media, needs to be studied. They talk as if they have first hand access."

Adekunle Gold pens wholesome message to Simi

Meanwhile, Adekunle Gold and Simi are gradually becoming the poster couple for relationship and marriage goals.

The singer acknowledged this woman with sweet words on social media as she released her new music album.

Adekunle Gold revered Simisola and mentioned how proud of her he was, which spurred reactions from online in laws.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng