Actor Emeka Ike recently returned to social media with a fun video featuring himself and his wife

The video shows Nollywood actor Emeka Ike and his wife taking a casual walk on the streets

The Nollywood star also included a trending song by Kizz Daniel in his video, which seemed to be a message to his critics

Emeka Ike has left many, including his colleagues in the entertainment industry, talking following a video he shared with his South African wife, Yolanda Pfeiffer.

In the video, which he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 29, Emeka Ike proudly showed off his wife.

Actor Emeka Ike returns to social media with loved-up video of him and his wife. Credit: emekaike

In the heartwarming clip, Emeka and his wife were seen walking together on a street, smiling and enjoying a loved-up moment as they held hands passionately.

The video comes months after the couple welcomed their baby girl.

Captioning the video, Emeka Ike, who included a song by Kizz Daniel dubbed To Be A Man in the background, wrote: “Step in my shoes and go crazy…”

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Emeka Ike shared some of the beautiful things he did for his former wife before their marriage ended.

Actor Emeka Ike and his South African wife step out in style. Credit: emekaikeofficial

In the clip sighted online, the actor said he built her a house in Lagos and another one for her mother. He also revealed he invested a lot in his wife, yet did not receive anything in return and was ultimately betrayed.

The video of Emeka Ike and his wife is below:

Celebs and fans react to Emeka Ike's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, as many gushed about the actor's wife’s appearance. Others, however, criticised the actor, claiming he didn't give his first wife the same attention. Read them below:

officialsarahmartins said:

"See as baba dey happy for nyash Happiness looks good on u sir."

anda_pete commented:

"I first talk am say you like nyash inside movie… I happy as e dey manifest for real life boss."

brownyigboegwu said:

"Peace of mind is the first consideration. Have fun EI"

ami_love_ada_ukehe_ said:

"You too like yash your wife is beautiful ❤️. I think say na for only movie you like yash."

minahshomes commented:

"Everyone has the right to be happy and love freely on the Internet, but seeing the comment section, you can tell most naija hat* when you are happy. @emekaikeofficial do what makes you happy, you are an adult sir."

higherviewpoint said:

"Emeka Ike, you still dey play love for social media at this age.. especially with someone like your daughter? bros I dey shame for you."

presidodesam said:

"My namesake please oo for waiting woman do you and you still dey love."

pasca.lvelli reacted:

"I no wan hear story again ooo."

miimi4eva24 commented:

"I know this love , attention and respect you re giving this one ,you never gave your 1st wife."

Emeka Ike calls out pastors

Legit.ng previously reported that Emeka Ike shared a video of how church money should be spent as he shared his opinion about tithes and offering.

The movie star stated that tithes and offering should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

He shared a video of a church feeding the needy and how workers and clergy were busy attending to the people.

