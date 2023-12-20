Emeka Ike has shared some of the beautiful things he did for his former wife before his marriage crashed

In the clip sighted online, he said he built her a house in Lagos and built another one for her mother

The actor also said he invested a lot in this wife yet he didn't get anything in return but was betrayed

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has continued to talk about his ordeal with his first wife Suzanne Emma Rero.

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had ended his 16 years of marriage to Rero a few years ago.

In a recording sighted on social media, the actor spoke more about his marriage. According to him, he invested so much in his former wife but he got nothing in return.

He stated that he was the one who trained her in school. The thespian added that his friends were Deans of Faculty at Yaba Tech then, so he used his influence to gain admission for her.

He would release his luxury cars for her to ride around the metropolis just because he loved her so much.

Emeka Ike says he built it for his former mother-in-law

In the clip, the Nollywood actor said he built a house for his former mother-in-law, built another one for his ex-wife, and treated her well but he got nothing but accusations in return.

His revelation came after he made it known that his N480 million school was shut and his properties were seized when he traveled outside the country to shoot a movie.

See the clip here:

Fans react to Emeka Ike's interview

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Emeka Ike. Here are some of the comments below:

@klassicalconcept2016:

"How many of ur friends and ur family live you, change, now that the woman u gave soo much has disappointed u what's next."

@tayme_jewelryhub:

"I don’t trust my gender, he might be saying the truth cuz I worked in an insurance company & I can relate."

@kinkyvivj:

"If you have a good woman or good man keep them because he get why."

@okonkwomary1224gmail:

"There is two side to every story .let hear from you ex wife first

@thequeen_mofola:

"Didn't know he was that rich."

@ogbujackson2:

"Keep explaining. U go explain tire."

@steve_household_:

"If them fit break Emeka Ike hrt. Abeg who you be?"

@iamdejavoo_:

"Most people are useless when the benefits end the friendship ends too."

@cocodayspa1ogudu:

"I won’t judge until I hear from her, she complained of domestic violence with pictures then… but the full story wasn’t out."

@woodenfloorsnigeria:

"You know a woman that loves you when you have nothing, you know a man that loves you when he has everything!"

Verydarkblackman says it's not coincidence that Emeka Ike mentioned Iyabo Ojo in his interview

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkblackman reacted to the interview Ike gave about his first marriage.

The actor said Iyabo Ojo was the reason most men could share their side of the story online.

Reacting to it, Verydarkblackman agreed with him and added that social media bullies are the reason most men shy away from voicing out on the networking apps.

