Emeka Ike has shared a video to show how a church abroad takes care of the needy by sharing some items

In the clip, shoes, food, clothes, were shared to the needy and Ike said that was what pastors and churches should be doing and not using tithes for their personal gain

His post sparked reactions among fans in the comments section who shared their experiences in their churches

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has shared a video of how church money should be spent as he spoke about tithes and offering.

The movie star, who welcomed a baby girl this year, stated that tithes and offering should not be used for personal gain but to feed the needy and the poor.

He shared a video of a church feeding the needy and how workers and clergy were busy attending to the people.

Emeka Ike speaks about church funds

In the recording, the actor said that when the bible says bring tithe and offering into his house, it was meant for buying food and other items for the underprivileged.

The role interpreter, who had a failed marriage, mentioned that food, clothes, shoes were given to the needy for free by the church.

How fans reacted to Ike's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@owambe_vibe:

"The issue of tithing will be raised again on Resurrection morning when we all get to heaven."

@silverpeace_cakes:

"I am an Anglican, my local church does this always. We call it food bank."

@koko_barbz:

"The bible said Hell would be filled of Men of God' , Politicians', Men in Power/ high positions and also my Ex, because they know what is right but decide to do wrong out of greed and wickedness."

@_sonia_dbo:

"They will Not hear. but I pray they should hear you in Jesus name Amen."

@kossydy:

"They will still come here to argue....ndi ala uka."

@emperorignatius:

"Absolutely that's our is work."

@helenmmadu:

"Shame on them oooooo,d only one wey followers get,pastors go even collect am."

@farola_official:

"God bless you legend. I hope they listen."

@shugakosa:

"Don’t mind our greedy pastors, their schools, the poor can not attend, in the church ma sef, they have the rich section and the common man section. Abeg let he who wants to be misled be misled. At the end, everyone will be alright in heaven or hell."

Emeka Ike speaks about his failed marriage

Legit.ng had reported that the actor had shared some of the beautiful things he did for his former wife before his marriage crashed.

In the clip sighted online, he said he built her a house in Lagos and built another one for her mother.

The actor also said he invested a lot in this wife, yet he didn't get anything in return but was betrayed.

