Security forces arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and lawyer Aloy Ejimakor during the Sowore-led #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja

Police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse peaceful protesters causing chaos and gridlock across the city centre

Police cited a court order banning protests near key government buildings including Aso Rock and the National Assembly

FCT, Abuja - Tension heightened in Abuja on Monday, October 20, as security forces arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother and his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, during the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest led by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Legit.ng gathered that the police attacked peaceful demonstrators demanding the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Sowore, who confirmed the arrests in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said:

“The @PoliceNG team deployed to brutalise #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protesters arrested Nnamdi Kanu’s brother and his lawyer, @AloyEjimakor, alongside innocent bystanders. They were beaten and taken to the FCT Command. The police must release them immediately!”

Protest disrupted with teargas and live bullets

Eyewitnesses reported that police operatives used live ammunition and teargas to disperse protesters around the Maitama and Central Business District areas.

The demonstration, which was meant to be peaceful, quickly descended into chaos as gunshots rang out and people fled in panic.

Commuters were caught in the crossfire, with traffic grinding to a halt as major roads were blocked. Several videos shared online showed demonstrators running for safety as security operatives fired sporadically into the air.

Court order bars protests near key government buildings

Ahead of the protest, police authorities had warned that certain areas within Abuja were “no-protest zones,” citing a Federal High Court order.

Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the order prohibited rallies around sensitive government locations, including Aso Rock, the National Assembly, Force Headquarters, Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to upholding the rule of law. All groups, whether for or against Kanu’s continued detention, must comply with the subsisting court order,” Hundeyin stated.

Background to Kanu’s detention

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed IPOB, has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 after his re-arrest abroad. He faces terrorism-related charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Despite several court rulings ordering his release, the federal government has yet to comply. Sowore and other activists insist that Kanu’s continued detention amounts to a violation of human rights and disregard for judicial authority.

