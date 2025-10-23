A Nigerian lady went viral after sharing how she prepared for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She had used a carton to make an iPhone and a laptop for the “dress like your miracle” segment

A few hours later, the lady showed that she had received the laptop she prayed for, revealing how she got it for free

A Nigerian lady who joined the “dress like your miracle” segment of Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge celebrated after getting her requests.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

A lady gets a new laptop hours after using carton to make one in Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: X/@Jesulade_EA

Source: Twitter

In a segment of the program tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a post by @Jesulade_EA on X, the lady revealed that her prayer point was to get an iPhone and a laptop

Lady gets laptop hours after Hallelujah challenge

In preparation for the “dress like your miracle” segment, the lady used a carton to represent the items she wanted.

A few hours later, a gadget company reached out to her to say that someone had anonymously paid for her laptop.

She later showed that the laptop had been delivered to her.

The excited lady said in her post:

“Someone also entered my DM this morning and sent me 100,000naira. God bless the person who got me this laptop and the person that sent me the money abundantly. What God cannot do, does not exist.”

See her post below:

Hallelujah Challenge: Reactions as lady gets laptop

@iamrichygold said:

"Hahahaha. When scripture says that "God uses the foolish things to confound the wise", it wasnt joking! Dragged, called names for showing up and putting your faith out there and now, YOU GOT IT. Yes someone gave her on X, bla bla bla, but Isnt it an answered prayer now?"

@Dee_shokolate said:

"Dear @Jesulade_EA. While they mock you & try to ridicule your miracle, I’m here to remind that you serve a God who cares enough to feed sparrows & dress lilies in colourful beauty and splendor. He cares about the tiniest details of your life & He did this. We who know know."

@Lo_babyyy_

I KNEW IT!!! something told you to tweet it im sure, maybe a gut feeling…something, for it to bang i knew it was something coming, congrats my girl!!!!

@samwellsg

Religious people sha wan shame us. Maybe you all should use that same energy to fix this country since you all are the ones embezzling public funds.

@ichieEmy said:

"So now if person nor get data, Miracle nor go work for am."

A lady shares how she got a laptop after Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge. Photo: X/@Jesulade_EA

Source: Facebook

In related stories, a lady who wore a to say welcomed twins, while another got two job offers after dancing with a fake acceptance letter during the challenge.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she shared details about what happened, netizens offered their diverse views on her experience, sparking a debate.

Source: Legit.ng