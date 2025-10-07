A new film, Colours of Fire, starring Uzor Arukwe and Osas Ighodaro, and produced by Niyi Akinmolayan, is set to hit the cinemas in December

The first look images recently released to promote the film have sparked reactions from enthusiasts who are criticising a scene with Uzor and Osas

Uzor, who is fond of interacting with his fans, has responded to some of the questions asked about the scene

Filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan released the first look of his movie Colours of Fire, which he is set to release in December.

The internet has gone wild with the photos of some scenes from the film he shared. The lead picture features Nollywood actors Uzor Arukwe and Osas Ighodaro, who are presumed to be the main characters in the film.

Uzor Arukwe explains his chest-grabbing scene with Osas Ighodaro in new film, Colours of Fire. Photo: officialosas, uzor.arukwe

Source: Instagram

Uzor, the Odogwu Paranran actor's fame soared after his role in Omoni Oboli's popular movie, Love in Every Word, which was released in March 2025 and had over 24 million views. In the movie, he acted alongside ex-BBNaija contestant-turned-actress, Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam.

In Colours of Fire, Uzor holds a knife to 's neck while his other hand goes across her chest. This singular act made the photos go viral, with movie enthusiasts reacting to his action.

Fans react to Uzor, Osas' characters

The trending photo of Osas Ighodaro and Uzor Arukwe has generated various clapbacks from their fans. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@dr_pharouk said:

"I’m so sorry o, my wife no fit act movie abeg"

@olyywell noted:

"That not him jooooor that is the character he played"

@ka_mayowa fantasised:

"How I fit be this character? But wait, photographer and the crew members sef go dey ?"

@phobiiiiia noted:

"As an actor. You should be able to dive into any role"

@jadepeculiar1 said:

"See Uzor eyes. His hand is on the character's chest. Una dey whine us abi? Uzor's hand is on Osas chest..lobatan"

tebis_esthetics claimed:

"Na this kind movie Nigeria men dey like😂😂"

@stillconting1 explained:

"Na dem character na, no b dem gangan.If dem kpai d characters inside d film nko? Shey e mean say dem don die for real life? no na😂, make una dey take am easy on us abeggi🤲"

@sonitadion revealed:

"If I marry an actor, na every 3 days dem go dey admit me for hospital. Kudos to the characters and their real-life spouses 😂😂😂"

@uzor8907 said:

"They’re acting and entertaining us! Not everyone can pull that off, so kudos to those who can. Let’s just see our dear Uzor as a doctor here.....irrespective of the sword😅 After all, a doctor can touch any part of a woman without being questioned 😂"

@ngenegboebube observed:

"The story go sweet, no be to Dey give us still images, cos why are we still getting excited for images. Let the film be good, that’s all for me"

Uzor Arukwe educates fans on his character

Lead actor Uzor Arukwe, seeing comments by fans over his viral photo with Osas Ighodaro, took time to respond to some of their reactions by educating them about characterisation in filmmaking.

He explained that he was not the one who grabbed Osas' mammary gland, but the character he played.

A fan, Heysarki, answered a frequently asked question:

"Yes, that's Uzor cupping Osas' bre^st. Thanks, and enjoy the movie"

His answer made Uzor reply:

@heysarki Erm Sarki… it’s not Uzor, it’s the character he played 😎🙌"

Heysarki replied to Uzor:

"@uzor.arukwe F.A.Q answer review.. yes that's Uzor's character, cupping Osas' character's bre^st. Thanks and enjoy the movie ✌️😉"

Uzor clarifies role in Omoni Oboli's movie

Legit.ng earlier reported that during an interview, Uzor Arukwe, known popularly as Odogwu Paranran, discussed his interpretation of his role in Love in Every Word and addressed the concerns of a group of people.

Uzor claimed he did not overstretch his character with how he went after Chioma, played by Bambam.

He said that though another actor might have interpreted the character differently, he did it the best way he could.

