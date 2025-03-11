Uzor Arukwe Dragged to Filth Over Way He Portrays Igbo Men in Movies: “So Much Damage to Them"
- A man known as Chidozie Nnachor has called out Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe over his roles in movie
- He said that Uzor Arukwe portrayed Igbo men in a disgraceful way in a movie titled Love in Every World
- Some fans disagreed with him as they shared their take about the post of the social media user
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Facebook user known as Chidozie Odogwudozilla Nnachor has reacted to the way Nollywood actor, Uzor Arukwe, portrayed Igbo men in a movie, Love in Every World where he acted with Big Brother star, Bambam.
According to the man, the movie star, who claimed to be undermined in the movie industry was doing great damage to Igbo men and it cannot be undone in many generations.
Chidozie further explained that he was perpetuating a dangerous fixed image on Igbo men. He disclosed that the way Uzor spoke, no Igbo man ever speaks like that.
After saying he can't walk, Salo posts first full clip of self, fans share heartbreaking observation
The social media user also remarked that Uzor was speaking with a "long, drooling cringy accent".
Chidozie shares more reason for slamming Uzor
Also in his Facebook post, Chidozie affirmed that Igbo men don't behave the way he was behaving in the movie. He pointed out that Uzor was extremely unpleasant and he was acting like a 'borderline stupid money misroad'.
Even when some of his followers tried to correct him, he insisted that he Nollywood actor's depiction was a disgrace to a typical Igbo man,
Recall that the Uzor Arukwe had been dragged in the past because of how he depicted an Igbo man in Tribe of Judah.
How fans reacted to Uzor's critic online
Netizens shared their take about what Chidozie said about Uzor. Here are some of the comments below:
@Obiora Oji reacted:
"The same damage 007 does for any of his acting? Blame game?"
DNA: Cubana Chiefpriest drags Tonto Dikeh over post, accuses her of blackmail: "U be real gistlover"
@Chịdị Princewell Okwuọha stated:
"A fraction of Igbo men behave just exactly as he does. You do not have autonomy of knowledge to make this very conclusion, and it is very unkind to begin your statement in that manner as you are indirectly representing what he portrays in the movies."
@Ify Asia Chiemeziem shared:
"It is not this grammar that you are speaking that makes man Igbo man but his doings."
@Okechukwu Nwanoka wrote:
"Some Igbo men do."
@Ekenedili Chukwu Ezugwu shared:
"As if no be every Eke market day igbo bitter feminist dey drag Igbo men here.you people started it,my guy is just acting and getting paid."
Uzor Arukwe joins NYSC challenge
In other entertainment news, Legit.ng recalls reporting the viral NYSC challenge in 2023, when the National Youth Corp celebrated its 50th anniversary.
The Nigerian social media space was rented with photos of people who had served the country as a corper. They all shared their experience in pictures and emotional write-ups.
Several Nollywood stars like Wumi Toriola, Okikiola Bakare and Uzor Arukwe were some of the celebrities that joined the NYSC challenge. Uzor also teased fans with a photo he took while in camp.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria ( 2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng