Bella Shmurda Opens Up on Fame and the Price of Stardom: “I Can’t Repeat Clothes Again”
- Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda revealed why fame has changed his dressing habits forever
- The singer broke down the hidden expenses behind music production and promotion
- He urged fans to understand that artists aren’t “overcharging” but surviving the game
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Bella Shmurda, has shed light on the not-so-glamorous side of fame, admitting that life as a public figure comes with pressures that go beyond the music.
In an interview with Naija FM 102.7, the Cash App crooner revealed that one of the sacrifices of stardom is losing the freedom to repeat outfits once worn in public.
The singer, known for his streetwise lyrics and relatable personality, said fame has forced him to always stay camera-ready.
He said:
“As an artist, as a popular figure, you know say this cloth wey I don wear like this, I no fit wear am again."
Beyond fashion, Bella, who recently met with KWAM 1, also addressed the growing debate about Nigerian artistes charging “exorbitant” fees for performances.
The singer said the music business is far more expensive than most fans realize.
He revealed:
“Making an album alone — just paying producers and everyone I worked with — is about $100,000. Then I still have to shoot music videos, promote songs on radio, TV, and online platforms. That’s a lot.”
According to him, every show fee reflects the hard work, creativity, and huge financial investment that go into producing hit songs.
He explained:
“If I go for a show and I don’t charge something that’s beneficial to me in the long run or at least covers my cost of production, it’s not worth it. We’re not overcharging."
Bella urged fans to see beyond the glamour and recognize the challenges behind the scenes.
He emphasised that while music brings joy to people, it also requires significant financial and emotional effort from the artists.
He added:
“People think it’s just singing and dancing, but no, there’s a business side. From outfits to logistics, promotion, and even image maintenance, everything costs money."
Watch the video here:
Fans react to Bella Shmurda's interview
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@thefoodnetworknig2:
"That’s a self imposed limitation o… Nobody really send anyone the way y’all make it look"
@catchy51:
"Congratulations… this information has made me a billionaire"
@idemudia8581:
"So 365 days in a year u will wear 365 different clothes bcos of people wen no send u. Abeg getat"
@ibrahim95547:
"Wizkid wen dey wear only singlet you guide pass am Mr pride"
@hairlaundryservice:
"It's societal pressure and validation! Coz if he does wear clothes twice
Na people go still abuse am Just be you!"
@30plusd:
"Na why I love popsy,he go rock whatever,whenever and how many times he wants"
