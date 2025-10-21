After days of tension and public drama, new reports claim Regina Daniels has returned to her husband’s mansion

The reconciliation reportedly came through the intervention of Ned Nwoko’s brother

Media personality Toby Blush stated the actress has “moved back home,” hinting that peace has been restored

The drama surrounding the marriage of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and billionaire politician Ned Nwoko appears to be easing off, as reports suggested the couple has reconciled and are now back together.

Regina’s marriage had been the subject of widespread attention after a viral video showed the actress in tears, accusing her husband of domestic violence.

In the clip, her brother was seen confronting alleged thugs said to have been sent by Ned Nwoko to harass her.

However, after days of tension and social media debates, fresh updates indicated that the couple has resolved their differences and that Regina has returned to her matrimonial home.

According to Instagram blogger Cutie Julls, the reconciliation was made possible through the intervention of Ned Nwoko’s brother, who reportedly played a key role in mediating peace between the couple.

The blogger wrote that after several closed-door family meetings, both sides agreed to end the feud and work on rebuilding their relationship.

Similarly, media personality Toby Blush confirmed via X (formerly Twitter) that Regina Daniels is now back home with her husband.

She wrote,

“Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have allegedly settled their rift, and she has now moved back home. Dem no dey put mouth for husband and wife matter.”

Ned and Regina’s public Drama

The reconciliation comes a day after Ned Nwoko publicly accused Regina of battling drug and alcohol addiction, claiming her actions had caused chaos in their home.

He alleged that despite his efforts to help her seek professional treatment, she often resisted and became violent toward domestic staff.

The messy back-and-forth saw both families exchanging words online, with fans picking sides and speculating about the future of the once-admired marriage.

See the post here:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@yaaresilience:

"So y'all are saying regina wouldnt have got a young billionaire to marry?"

@shoesbybohdera

"My own na make she enjoy the lifestyle in peace enough of coming to prove a point here"

@_omotola_adun:

"Person wey don taste billionaire money e easy 🌚and who she won leave am for before. God abeg o 🙏thank God for the sprit of contentment"

@alyusrohmodestwears:

"Ohmoooo I said it. No dey too put mouth. Anyways i won’t say anything since I’m nobody to you people on this ig but I be queen for my husband house sha"



