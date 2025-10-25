Actress Ngozi Nwosu, in an emotional video, opened up about her experience with domestic violence

Ngozi Nwosu also recounted how she walked away from her marriage a day before her wedding despite her elder sister's efforts

The Nollywood veteran's revelation about her marriage and experience with domestic violence has stirred reactions online

Actress Ngozi Nwosu has stirred concerns after she recalled her experience with domestic violence.

During a podcast with her colleague, Ayo Adesanya, Ngozi narrated how she walked away a day before her wedding to her husband, now late.

Actress Ngozi Nwosu recalls how her late husband maltreated her. Credit: ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

According to Ngozi, despite appeals from her husband and family members, she refused to sign the register.

The veteran recalled a moment her husband dragged her by her hair, and blood flowed. She said she didn’t know where she got the strength from but hit back. According to her, she was ready to kill her husband and go to jail that day.

In advice to ladies, Ngozi stated that marriage was not a do-or-die affair and that one should never give a second chance to any man who beats them.

According to the actress, if a lady takes the beating once, she would take it for the rest of her life.

Actress Ngozi Nwosu details her experience with domestic violence. Credit: ngozinwosu

Source: Instagram

"My husband is this kind of violent person. I went to the kitchen to boil water, and he broke the kitchen door. I will never forget that day till I die. I braided my hair, he dragged me, and one strand of the attachment came out with blood.

I didn’t know where I got the strength from, but I picked up a pestle. I was ready to kill him that day and go to jail," she said in part.

Ngozi Nwosu's revelation comes a few days after actress Regina Daniels called out her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, accusing him of domestic violence.

The video of Ngozi Nwosu speaking about her experience with domestic violence is below:

Reactions trail Ngozi Nwosu's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

adedoyindaramolaade said:

"God, i am using this medium to thank you again for saving me."

bhosproperties said:

"Our mothers are strong. This our generation you beat us we are out oooo…we run for our life."

tianah_mirah commented:

"Congratulations you’ve finally heard it raw and unfiltered “Marriage is not a do or die affair”

mide_d_great said:

“Marriages don’t last these days ’cause girls aren’t like our mothers.” Bro, your mothers were just suffering quietly. Respect to women who are strong enough to leave."

mslindamadu commented:

"Our mother's have started speaking up. For those men that would say "women of these days should learn from our mothers" Hope you have seen it."

Ngozi Nwosu slays in short dress

Legit.ng also reported that the Nollywood star marked her 60th birthday on August 1.

The veteran actress shared photos from her birthday shoot, and one of her looks seems to have caught the attention of many netizens.

In the photos, she is seen rocking an orange ensemble featuring dramatic headgear.

Source: Legit.ng