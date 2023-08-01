Popular Nollywood actress, Ngozi Nwosu, has taken to social media to share new photos in honour of her birthday

The veteran screen goddess turned the big 60 on Tuesday, August 1, and dazzled in gorgeous outfits

The fashion stylist behind one of her birthday looks recently spoke to Legit.ng about creating the design

Ngozi Nwosu is one bubbly Nigerian celebrity whose admirable vivaciousness leaves fans impressed.

The Nollywood actress turned 60 on August 1 and took to social media to celebrity in classic celebrity style.

The Nollywood actress rocked a short orange dress Credit: @officialngozinwosu

The veteran actress shared photos from her birthday shoot and one of her looks seems to have caught the attention of many netizens.

In the photos, she is seen rocking an orange ensemble featuring dramatic gele headgear.

The short dress which had the 60-year-old serving legs, featured sheer infusions and silver embellishments.

Check out the look below:

Stylish behind Ngozi Nwosu's birthday look speaks

Mimi Okeren is no stranger to styling celebrities, and thus it came as no surprise that he was the magical talent behind Nwosu's orange look.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh, the fashion stylist and illustrator revealed it was his idea to put the star in a mini dress and says that she was 'extremely happy and proud'.

On what inspired the design, he says:

"I wanted something bold, unique and African that speaks about her personality,"

Ngozi Nwosu: Fans and colleagues compliment actress on birthday

monalisacode:

"You look amazing in orange"

abtg.beauty:

"Fabulous and beautiful. Keep celebrating, ma'am."

bennythetaylor:

"Still hot at 60."

kathyebony:

"Mama birthday mama, may ur days be as stunning as you look."

laurenbenclassic:

"Mama la hot.. too hot for 60."

gail_lingerie:

"Happy Birthday to you, be forever young mama!"

olufunmyy:

"Singing all eyes on you when you enter the party o."

