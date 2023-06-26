Weeks after their white wedding in the US, pictures and videos from actor Fred Amata's son Oreva's traditional wedding emerged online

Popular celebrities like RMD, Ngozi Nwosu, Segun Arinze, among others, stormed the event to celebrate with Fred Amata

The actor, who was absent at the white wedding, also reunited with his ex-wife and media personnel Agatha Amata

Nollywood veteran actor Fred Amata and popular medal personnel Agatha Amata's son Oreva flew down to Nigeria to marry his love interest Chidinma traditionally.

This comes weeks Legit.ng reported that the couple had their white wedding in New York, USA.

Nollywood stars storm Fred Amata's son's traditional wedding. Credit: @fredoamata @agathamata1

Source: Instagram

Fred, who was absent at the white wedding, reunited with his ex-wife, Agatha, as they sweetly celebrated their son on his big day.

In a post on his Instagram page, Fred showered prayers on his son and new wife. He wrote:

"Lord, I pray for Oreva and Katherine as they embark on this new chapter of their lives together. May your blessings and guidance be upon, may they be rooted in love, respect, and faith. Grant them the wisdom to navigate the ups and downs of married life with grace and understanding."

See the post below:

Videos and pictures from the event, which emerged online, showed the likes of RMD, Ngozi Nwosu, Segun Arinze, singer Daddy Showkey, among others, were spotted at the colourful event.

See a post of Fred Amata expressing gratitude to colleagues and others who joined him to celebrate his son below:

See more pictures Fred Amata shared:

Watch a video from the event below:

Check out the pictures Agatha Amata shared on her page below:

