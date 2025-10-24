A Nigerian lady has expressed utmost gratitude to her man whom she met years ago at a 'mama put' joint

According to her, the kind man had promised to train her in a catering school when they met and he kept to his words

The lady disclosed that he's still with her till date as a couple and she appreciated him greatly for his positive efforts in her life

A Nigerian lady has publicly expressed her deep appreciation for the man who played a great role in transforming her life.

She recounted how their paths first crossed at a local eatery (mama put), where he made a promise to support her in a catering school, a promise that he truly kept.

Nigerian lady praises man who impacted her life greatly. Photo credit: @bigmima8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises man who impacted her life

Sharing her story on TikTok via her handle @bigmima8, she recounted her journey as an orphan.

At the time they met, she was working as a salesgirl and facing some challenges that she didn't disclose.

Her man remained committed to her even after years had passed, maintaining their relationship while helping her pursue her educational dream.

According to her, her man organised her graduation celebration and arrived with his friends to mark the occasion.

In her words:

"Me as a sales girl then suffering. Then I met him in mama put and he decided to train me in catering school. Orphan like me. He ekept his promise. Now I am a graduate and he's still with me. On my graduation day, he pull out with his friends. After my graduation he took me out. I bless God. And I appreciate him and my sisters."

Lady narrates how a man whom she met at a 'mama put' joint helped her life. Photo credit: @bigmima8/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady celebrates man who impacted her life

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Zinny said:

"Chai. See the way am shedding tears. Honestly there’s some good men out there, I pray I should find one one day so happy for you dear."

@aizvicky said:

"Pray to find one oneday. Still struggling to make it. Still struggling to make mama proud. When I thought am already coming out of it love betrayed me, but am still struggling to make it my mom, dad, siblings and my son will see me succeed in good health, long life and prosperity. Oh lord locate your daughter."

@ogechi enyinna reacted:

"Am so happy for you ma'am am just tired of relationships because you don't get to be loved back i pray a good man finds me soon."

@Joyyo-yo added:

"Sweet heart happy for."

@Gift Chidinma said:

"Congratulations baby girl."

@Faith Okorn reacted:

"Congratulations dear I tap from ur blessings."

@African People's Choice reacted:

"Unah later marry? no keep me in suspense joor, complete the story abeg."

@IKOROBIA-OYIBO added:

"I dah quick verse ooo Una later marry or he voom nodah keep me waiting oo."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady publicly praises her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady praised her husband for changing her life for the better after he took her abroad.

The lady said her husband took her from Nigeria to Finland and that her life has changed since then.

Source: Legit.ng