Actress Ngozi Nwosu has opened up about her personal life and why she is not yet married despite being in her 60s

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, she said that her man gave her an option and she had to make her choice

She noted that she regretted it later on but had to move on after thinking of the reason for leaving

Nollywood Nwosu has stated that she once called off her wedding to her lover because she couldn't endure certain things.

In an interview with her colleague, Biola Bayo, on her podcast, Talk to B, the movie star said that her lover gave her an option to choose between getting married to him or facing her career.

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about her life. Photo credit@officiangiozinwosu

Source: Instagram

The woman, who clocked 60 last year, noted that her man was constantly battering her and she couldn't endure the torture.

Ngozi Nwosu speaks about infidelity

Stating further, the film star said that she can endure infidelity but battering a woman was not what she bargained for.

She advised women not to pack their things once their man start battering them, but they should rather run for their lives.

According to the actress, who marked her 60th birthday in grand style, she regretted it at first, but after thinking of the reason for calling off the wedding, she was glad she did.

Reactions trail Nwosu's interview

Netizens have reacted to the reason Nwosu called off her wedding. Here are some of the comments below:

"A must to watch."

"Na all this elder story dey give me joy and lesson."

"Mama Tiwa."

"Always looking good and beautiful."

"So apt."

"There's always a story before why you did that. The law of life is greater than that of marriage."

"I can't love you less madam."

Source: Legit.ng