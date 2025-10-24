A Nigerian lady broke into tears after a house agent took her to a strange house in Mushin, Lagos

She shared her emotional experience on social media, describing the house and her reaction

The story gained attention online, with many people commenting and sharing similar experiences

A Nigerian lady broke into tears as a house agent in Mushin, an area in Lagos State, took her to a strange house. She shared her heartbreaking story online.

The lady mentioned that she was taken to the house, described the location, and explained what she did when she got there, including the questions she asked herself.

Lady in tears after seeing house agent’s Mushin property. For illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/SIA KAMBOU

Source: Getty Images

House agent takes woman to odd house

Her story, which she shared on her page, has caught the attention of many individuals who took to the comments to share their similar experiences.

According to the lady, in a post she made available on her page @Zanzee_zee via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned that she almost lost her mind over the incident.

Sharing the unforgettable story, she wrote:

"I almost lost my mind while I was searching for a house. Agents showed me shege… they took me to one house in Mushin one time, and I broke down when I got there."

Lady shares heartbreaking story of Mushin house online.For illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/SIA KAMBOU

Source: Getty Images

While in tears as a result of the condition of the place the house agent took her to in Mushin, Lagos State, she added that she asked the agent an important question. She continued:

"I was in tears asking the agent what exactly he saw in me that made him think I deserve a prison house like that."

Her statement immediately caught the attention of individuals who stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares painful experience

@temmylad11 shared:

"Lagos agent will you with your emotions really. You go nearly wan craze. Alhamduli'Laah, teni to ni koni baje Allaah ASE tiwa naa nirorun BihidinilLah."

@DrQawiyyah added:

"If you see houses in my hood (Mushin)now , you go too like them."

@fuadlkhair wrote:

"Once encountered something similar with an agent. I was so pissed off that I couldn't hide my thought. I said to him. "You and your family fit stay this place ?" Man was dumbfounded."

@_temidun noted:

"Lagos agent can’t make heaven coz they will toy with you emotionally wey you go wan craze."

@__tasleemah stressed:

"Nah budget I send to these ones dey no reply me again."

@Haneefahjumoke shared:

"This man leaves the house before I even open my eyes. But somehow, he never forgets to kiss me on the lips (yes, unbrushed and all). And the best part? His expensive perfume stays behind to keep me company, mine can't even follow me to the door. Men are wicked!!!"

@drkrissthoughts said:

"The way Lagos is going now, sharing flat will be the way to have a decent apartment to stay."

Read her story below:

Similarly, Legit.ng recently published a story about a Nigerian lady searching for an apartment in Yaba, who shared a video showing the flat an agent showed her.

Lagos apartment for ₦1.5m leaves lady disappointed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported about a Nigerian lady who went house hunting in Lagos with a ₦1.5 million budget and was left disappointed. She visited an apartment shown to her by an agent and recorded a full tour, highlighting the narrow entrance, tiny kitchen, and small window areas.

Sharing the video on TikTok, she expressed her shock at the state of the apartment, saying it was nothing new for Lagos self-contained houses. The post quickly went viral, with many people commenting on the poor condition of the apartment compared to the high rent

Source: Legit.ng