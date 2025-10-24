Fun videos from Sir Kensington Adebutu, 'Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday celebration have emerged on social media

Prominent figures like the Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, billionaire Razaq Okoya, and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, others, graced the event

Juju singer King Sunny Ade thrilled the guests as Davido's aide Isreal DMW also showed his dance moves at the event

Nigerian businessman Kensington Adebutu, better known as Baba Ijebu, on Friday, October 24, threw a lavish party to mark his 90th birthday.

The event, which took place in Lagos State, was attended by top dignitaries cutting across different sectors in the country.

Baba Ijebu throws party to mark 90th birthday celebration. Credit: goldmyne

Source: Instagram

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State First Lady Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo, billionaire Razaq Okoya and his wife, Shade Okoya, were among the popular faces spotted at the event.

The music industry was not left out, as Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, and Juju musician King Sunny Ade, the guest artiste, were present at the event.

Ooni of Ife, Alaafin, others attend Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday.

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Ooni of Ife's presence at Baba Ijebu's 89th party stirred reactions, as some netizens compared the king to dancer Poco Lee, who is known for turning up at most celebrity events.

The video showing the moment Baba Ijebu cut his birthday cake is below:

A clip from Juju singer King Sunny Ade's performance at Baba Ijebu's birthday party is below:

Clips showing Davido's aide Isreal DMW at Baba Ijebu's 90th birthday are below:

A video of the Ooni of Ife and the Alaafin at Baba Ijebu's birthday party in Lagos is below:

More pictures from Baba Ijebu's birthday party are below:



Reactions as Baba Ijebu marks his 90th birthday

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared comments about Baba Ijebu's birthday celebration. Read them below:

abeokutapropertyhub said:

"See King Sunny Ade still gracing the stage at his age God’s grace like this is rare."

ola_omop commented:

"Long live Baba Adebutu, long live baba Ijebu Money Dey."

tunamania_iani commented:

"Na this kind tin mo oga no Dey like you are not meant to drink and dance on duty."

benkator01 said:

"Old age don dey show for king sunny Ade."

casted_togan231 said:

"Na this dance step wan make that bad belle guy fall your phone."

dj_fayoll wrote:

"How can i be loyal ooo can someone teach me omo money is good 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 juju they suppose knack u Minister of arts and culture, any how grace go touch everybody."

marvin_lalaa said:

"Most happiest and most celebrated man among the 30BG gangs . Anyone hating on u @isrealdmw is definitely messing around with prosperity."

benjaminbtoylee said:

"Life. Man that have turn his cap to right. Now turn his cap to left .. ..God will send a good woman."

Okoya and Davido's father trends

Legit.ng also reported that Davido's father, Deji Adeleke, and billionaire Chief Razaq Okoya and his wife, Folashade Okoya, iginted reactions over a video that captured how they showed respect for each other.

The viral showed Davido's father bowing multiple times as he greeted Okoya and his wife.

Reciprocating Okoya and his wife also stood up from their seats to exchange pleasantries with Davido's father,

Source: Legit.ng