Pictures and videos from Seyi Tinubu's meeting with Obi Cubana, E-Money, and other Igbo billionaires emerged online

Businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money shared details of their meeting with President Bola Tinubu's son

Seyi Tinubu's meeting with Igbo billionaires went viral, igniting mixed reactions from Nigerians

Businessmen Obi Cubana and E-Money shared pictures and videos from their meeting with Seyi Tinubu on Wednesday, October 22.

Stanel boss Stanley Uzochukwu and Chima Anyaso were also among the Igbo businessmen spotted at the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was part of the ‘Change Nigeria’ initiative through Nigerian youths' participation in politics, legitimate businesses, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Seyi met with the Igbo businessmen under the umbrella of the ‘Change Nigeria’ initiative.

In a post via his Instagram handle, Obi Cubana wrote:

"An entire day with great minds with shared visions, mission and goals; united in same purpose....Unity, peace and prosperity! Welcome to the future!!!

E-Money, who also shared a video showing how he arrived at the meeting, wrote in a caption:

"Today, great minds came together under the Change Nigeria Forum . a platform for visionary entrepreneurs shaping the future of our nation. Alongside Seyi Tinubu, we shared ideas, strategies, and commitments to drive positive change and inspire a new generation of leaders."

Slide through the post below to see pictures from Seyi Tinubu's meeting with Igbo billionaires:

Below is the video E-Money shared:

Reactions as Seyi Tinubu meets with billionaires

The meeting has triggered mixed reactions, with some criticising Obi Cubana and other Igbo billionaires at the meeting. Read the comments below:

chudysonlogistics wrote:

"Poor man go think say they are discussing about them welfare.."

ike_dmc said:

"Please let everyone calm down the best way way to negotiate is to sit on the table🇳🇬."

kizi_francis said:

"Big Bro @obi_cubana, truly you can use this to speak on the injustice in the East and help bring our brother Nnamdi Kalu back to his family. The best that his wife and loved ones deserves."

kvng_sky_s commented:

"All you people care about is your pockets, not about the welfare of the citizens of this country. Abeg make all of you getat."

miracle11854 said:

"Zenco my boss."

ogachuckxzy wrote:

"Selfishness and greed is how you billionaire make ur money ,you prioritize urself over your nebour and Nigeria as a whole , what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and loss his soul nothing."

co_zil said:

"That’s d only tin they know how to show d country favors them even if them see bad they won’t talk or say anything

official_dj_priceless wrote:

"All of you self acclaimed igbo billionaires has zero social impact,,,No Legacy at all."

