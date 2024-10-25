Videos from Chief Kensington Adebutu, aka Baba Ijebu's 89th birthday, have emerged on social media

Prominent figures, including the Ooni of Ife and a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, among others, were spotted at the event

Ooni of Ife's presence at the party has, however, ignited reactions as netizens compared the king to dancer Poco Lee

Nigerian billionaire and businessman Chief Kensington Adebutu, who is the brain behind Baba Ijebu, a gaming company, threw a lavish party for his 89th birthday.

Videos from the event, which emerged online, showed it was attended by prominent figures in the country.

Traditional ruler, Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye, former president Olusegun Obasanjo, and former Ogun state governor Gbenga Daniels were among the popular faces spotted at the event.

In one clip, Obasanjo showed his dance moves, while another showed the moment the celebrant arrived at the party in style.

However, Ooni of Ife's presence at the party has stirred reactions, as some netizens compared the king to dancer Poco Lee, known for turning up at most celebrity events.

Watch fun videos from billionaire and owner of Baba Ijebu, Chief Kensington Adebutu's 89th birthday:

People comment on Ooni of Ife's presence

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

sport_update1:

"Poco leee with crown."

harryjoe009:

"Ooni dey look up to poco lee."

ismaheelkowope:

"Oni na everywhere you go."

akanrobertino:

"Dapo abiodun no dey there? Na lie."

onayama85:

"I really don't like the way this Ooni makes himself too available and so accessible! Doesn't he see negative comments about him on SM?"

shegzbamzy:

"Everywhere you go. Ooni, I salute oo."

otunba_cashy01:

"A first class king of Yoruba race seen everywhere for party! What does he want? Rice? Drink what exactly? Doesn’t he have representatives to send to some occasions 🤦‍♂️ which kind king be this nitori olorun."

Gov Adeleke gifts Ooni SUV jeep

In other news, the Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, celebrated the Ooni of Ife in a special way.

Governor Adeleke presented Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ọjájá II), with a brand-new SUV car on his 50th birthday.

The 51st Ooi of Ife turned 50 on Thursday, October 19, and has continued to receive heartfelt birthday messages.

