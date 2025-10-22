Isreal DMW called on the Federal Government to urgently tackle rising kidnappings in Edo State

Davido's aide shared a heartbreaking video of a young woman crying for help in captivity

The video made Nigerians express worry as insecurity deepens in parts of the South-South

Israel DMW, the logistics manager for award-winning singer Davido, has called on the Federal Government to intervene in the worsening security situation in Edo State urgently.

The aide took to his Instagram page to share a distressing video of a young woman reportedly kidnapped by armed men.

In the clip, the victim, visibly terrified, begged for help as her abductors demanded ransom.

Israel DMW shares a heartbreaking video of a young woman crying for help in captivity. Photos: @israeldmw/IG.

“This is becoming too much. The Federal Government should please come to our aid in Edo State,” Isreal wrote alongside the video.

The footage has since drawn widespread attention online, reigniting conversations about the rising spate of kidnappings across the South-South region.

Israel lamented that residents of Edo State now live in constant fear, with kidnappers reportedly operating freely on highways and rural communities.

Watch the video here:

Kidnap video draws outrage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@atabosabs:

"If this girl mistakenly survive… Omo she fit no kommot for house in this life again"



@gamemasterifeco:

"Dear Sir Almighty Living Loving Caring Father our God my God, Please Sir, this one is on You, oh Lord God Almighty Please Rescue her from this place in Jesus Christ Mighty Name... Amen"

@world_sir_victor:

"Somebody tell me why are we paying tax,?what good is it to be scared of our own country 🥹, what is our offense to this system of government. Why are they not prioritizing the citizens cry as we do see in other countries they go to spend our money. 🥹😢 A lot is on our mind but….. may God help us all"

@starflo_og:

"Who do we tag the thing is too much how can we be claiming country is safe with this kind of insecurity"

@oriafomedia:

"Edo state governor is busy walking 🚶‍♀️ in side the gutters instead in the bush to fish out all this evil people, instead of security 🙄, but securing asiwaju cap on people head..."

@_my_story_1:

"This video has been going viral for days, but the government keeps pretending they haven’t seen it. Meanwhile, a lady cried on the Internet a few days ago about something that happened to her on the streets of Lagos, and just a few minutes later, President Tinubu’s son gave her 20 million naira. You know why? Because she’s an influencer. Tomorrow, she’ll probably come out and tell the public that the government is doing well. May God help Nigeria."

Israel DMW calls on the Federal Government to urgently tackle rising kidnappings in Edo state. Photos: @israeldmw/IG.

