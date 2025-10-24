Nigerian music star David 'Davido' Adeleke met with French president Emmanuel Macron on October 23, 2025

Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, has gone online to rain praises on his best friend, Davido, the music star.

Davido had met with French president Emmanuel Macron on October 23, 2025, and he took along his manager and the nightlife boss.

The nightlife boss wasted no time in sharing a video of him having a conversation with Emmanuel Macron via his official IG page.

In the caption, he gave accolades to the music crooner, saying that whoever has him in their life also has God.

CP wrote in his words:

"Person Wey Get @davido Get God. Like This The Amazing First French🇫🇷 Family Na Our Guys."

See the post below:

Cubana CP's post about OBO trends

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@prince_ii said:

"😂😂😂😂 @thechefchi you don suffer for @davido hand. Always complete with bonnet 😂😂😂😂."

@yhemo_lee said:

"If e reach your turn no do vlog oh 😂😂."

@n6oflife said:

"See as you humble 😂😂❤️❤️."

@chief_tonyeke said:

"He said take care of your brother.... He already knows you are a caring friend and brother."

@morgantobby said:

"CP no wash that hand o. I de come shake u abeg. 🔥🔥."

@that_emy said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥wow.. this video was just making me smile and cry and the same time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@posh_ladym said:

"KINGS will always come to your RISING my Bro🥰🥰🥰🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽."

@nnanyereugo_ said:

"One rich boy from imo state 🙌🙌@burnaboygram oya who's the real odogwu now 😂😂."

@_deangels said:

"Grace na water. U will continue to go higher my darling husband❤️."

@minister_of_enjoyment00 said;

"This is how a president should be free and smart."

@the_real_tobe_official said:

"Davido even did the recording 😊😊 See love na❤️🥹."

@iam_jkdynasty said:

"Be proud of your wives oh wherever you are.. I love what you did there @davido ❤️🔥💯."

@reganhenry42 said:

"Okay you went to France now congratulations so you said this will favour Nigerians and your meeting with France president will favour we the youths we are happy you went there to do that so tell us what you guys talked about that’ll benefit us or we don’t need to know all benefit us ? You guys went there for your own self and Nigerians make una start start dey ask questions you people are free to come for me because you 8 to hear anyone think outside the box, Una go there for una own interest una dey say una go dp watin go benefit Nigerian youths and una no share anything with us way una talk way wan benefit us 😂 social media sha."





