Portable Brutally Lambastes VDM After He Teased Snippet of His New Song: "You Spoil People's Lives"
- Street act Portable has somehow inserted himself into the drama going on between VDM and Blord
- The Nigerian street boss shared a series of videos where he dragged the online activist for planning to release a new song
- He also dragged Tunde Ednut into it, prompting online users to share their takes on the drama between the trio
Fans are having a blast following Habeeb Okikiola's latest post, where he spoke about VeryDarkMan.
Vincent Otse Martins shared a video online where he stated that he would be releasing a new song called "Two Thieves."
This stems from his debacle with China Ross and Blord. Portable got a whiff of the post and proceeded to set the camera rolling. He slammed the online personality for trying to be a musician.
Zazu noted that VDM lacks substance and should get some training from Tunde Ednut, whom he regards as a friend.
See the video here:
Reactions as Portable drags VDM
Read some reactions below:
@ashluxe_boy said:
"Portable vs VDM vs Blord… in wrestling is called Triple Threat match 😂 make una enter ring fess."
@uk_hiu said:
"Any time habeeb hear that keke matter 😂 him dey gentle 😂 if na before na high volume him go use do this video 📹 😂."
@wf_drey_ said:
"11 slide for just one person na only you and your family go hear am."
@bigdaddysobsssss._ said:
"That’s why you’re no where to be found. Apple dey pay you but you’re out here living like a pauper. Relax boy."
@omotola_omosexy_peace_out said:
"Portable I pour you pregnant woman🤰🏻spit for face. Pueeeeeeee."
@prime_city17 said:
"Ur wife dey sell skincare still yet your body no care😂."
@sinzuofficial_yml said:
You done bath today ? Wen u one fresh this boy looking dirty day by day 😂
@inspired_brave said:
"So this 11 slides of video wey this man post here na people go watch all of them 🤔 😂 🤣."
@jon5509y said:
"But wait oo why be say VDM small talk dey give Dem heart attack 😂😂😂."
@ranking_wayne33 said:
"Bro to bro 😎 You still Dey do video inside apartment with ac abeg even the camera effect self Dey 2018."
@official_sholly said:
"This one no just get single sense,he dey find attention."
@only1bigagu said:
"Have you bath today cause is this."
@omotola_omosexy_peace_out said:
"Portable I pour you pregnant woman🤰🏻spit for face. Pueeeeeeee."
@inspired_brave said:
"So this 11 slides of video wey this man post here na people go watch all of them 🤔 😂 🤣."
@jon5509y said:
"But wait oo why be say VDM small talk dey give Dem heart attack 😂😂😂."
Portable releases diss track for Laide Bakare
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable’s diss track for his arch-enemy Laide Bakare surfaced online after the actress stated that she was going to beat him up.
BBNaija's Tacha & Mercy Eke celebrate 4 years of beautiful friendship, video trends: "Lips na water"
In the viral video, he was seen wearing a pink iro and buba with a big headgear, and a matching purse.
Fans were wowed after seeing what he wore and asked questions about his well-being.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng