Street act Portable has somehow inserted himself into the drama going on between VDM and Blord

The Nigerian street boss shared a series of videos where he dragged the online activist for planning to release a new song

He also dragged Tunde Ednut into it, prompting online users to share their takes on the drama between the trio

Fans are having a blast following Habeeb Okikiola's latest post, where he spoke about VeryDarkMan.

Vincent Otse Martins shared a video online where he stated that he would be releasing a new song called "Two Thieves."

This stems from his debacle with China Ross and Blord. Portable got a whiff of the post and proceeded to set the camera rolling. He slammed the online personality for trying to be a musician.

Zazu noted that VDM lacks substance and should get some training from Tunde Ednut, whom he regards as a friend.



See the video here:

Reactions as Portable drags VDM

Read some reactions below:

@ashluxe_boy said:

"Portable vs VDM vs Blord… in wrestling is called Triple Threat match 😂 make una enter ring fess."

@uk_hiu said:

"Any time habeeb hear that keke matter 😂 him dey gentle 😂 if na before na high volume him go use do this video 📹 😂."

@wf_drey_ said:

"11 slide for just one person na only you and your family go hear am."

@bigdaddysobsssss._ said:

"That’s why you’re no where to be found. Apple dey pay you but you’re out here living like a pauper. Relax boy."

@omotola_omosexy_peace_out said:

"Portable I pour you pregnant woman🤰🏻spit for face. Pueeeeeeee."

@prime_city17 said:

"Ur wife dey sell skincare still yet your body no care😂."

@sinzuofficial_yml said:

You done bath today ? Wen u one fresh this boy looking dirty day by day 😂

@inspired_brave said:

"So this 11 slides of video wey this man post here na people go watch all of them 🤔 😂 🤣."

@jon5509y said:

"But wait oo why be say VDM small talk dey give Dem heart attack 😂😂😂."

@ranking_wayne33 said:

"Bro to bro 😎 You still Dey do video inside apartment with ac abeg even the camera effect self Dey 2018."

@official_sholly said:

"This one no just get single sense,he dey find attention."

@only1bigagu said:

"Have you bath today cause is this."

@omotola_omosexy_peace_out said:

Portable releases diss track for Laide Bakare



According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable’s diss track for his arch-enemy Laide Bakare surfaced online after the actress stated that she was going to beat him up.

In the viral video, he was seen wearing a pink iro and buba with a big headgear, and a matching purse.

Fans were wowed after seeing what he wore and asked questions about his well-being.

