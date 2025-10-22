The Osun state government appointed Afrobeats star Davido as Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund

Deputy Governor Kola Adewusi said the move aligned with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s vision to transform sports into a youth-empowering and revenue-generating sector

Davido accepted the appointment with enthusiasm, as the government expressed confidence that his influence would attract funding and boost sports development in Osun

This is a move aimed at revitalising the state’s sports sector and attracting sustainable funding.

Adeleke Administration moves to revive sports sector

Announcing the appointment, the state’s Deputy Governor and Commissioner for Sports, Kola Adewusi, said the initiative aligns with Governor Ademola Adeleke’s vision to transform sports in Osun into a revenue-generating and youth-empowering sector.

Adewusi revealed this during a courtesy visit by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) to his office, noting that the government is working to complete the renovation of the Osogbo Township Stadium to Olympic standards, Vanguard reported.

“Ongoing renovation and rehabilitation of the Osogbo Township Stadium is at an advanced stage. We are determined to make it a world-class arena that can host both national and international competitions," Adewusi said.

Plans underway for Osun sports commission

The Deputy Governor also disclosed that the state government is finalising plans to establish the Osun State Sports Commission, which will serve as a central body for sports administration, development, and policy coordination.

“I am pleased to inform you that plans are in advanced stages towards the establishment of the Osun State Sports Commission,” he said. “It will ensure effective management and sustainable growth of sports across the state.”

Davido’s role to attract support and funding

Adewusi noted that the introduction of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, chaired by Davido, would attract support from sports philanthropists and corporate organisations within and outside the state, Guardian reported.

He said,

“The Sports Trust Fund will attract support from sports philanthropists and ensure sustainable sports financing and development. Davido’s acceptance of this appointment shows his love for the state and commitment to youth empowerment.”

He added that the government is confident that Davido’s global influence will help reposition sports in Osun and open new opportunities for athletes and young people.

Davido’s acceptance brings optimism

According to Adewusi, Davido accepted the appointment without hesitation, expressing enthusiasm about contributing to Osun’s sports transformation.

“His intervention, we believe, will have a far-reaching impact on sports development in the state,” Adewusi concluded.

