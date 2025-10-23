Davido has shared heartwarming moments from his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron

The DMW label boss met the French President alongside his manager, Asa Asika, and his best friend, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest

While many applauded Davido's political moves, others dropped hilarious comments about Cubana Chiefpriest's facial expression

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently shared pictures capturing moments from his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron of France.

Davido, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Osun Sports Trust Fund, a move aimed at revitalising the state’s sports sector and attracting sustainable funding, disclosed that he met with President Macron on Thursday, October 23.

While the DMW label boss didn’t go into full details about his meeting with the French President, he, however, disclosed that they shared their vision for a better world.

"It was an honor meeting @EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world 🇳🇬🇫🇷," Davido tweeted via his official X handle.

One of the pictures also captured Davido's manager, Asa Asika, and his best friend, socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, striking poses with President Macron.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido led his team to meet with President Bola Tinubu in Abuja some months back, in a move that sparked mixed reactions online.

The pictures Davido shared from his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron are below:

Reactions as Davido Meets the French President

While some fans applauded Davido for his meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, others shared comments about Cubana Chiefpriest's look.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

neatdigits said:

“Madam Pascal” will not like this."

larrystudioo said:

"Pascal pascal. You leave me and your son, you followed davidoo go meet french president. You think french president is like you. Pascal come and do DNa."

dino_jnr001 said:

"It’s beyond the music chase, it’s all about the legacy we are building, history we are writing and the legacy we want to leave behind. That’s why he’s the 001!"

fikunademii reacted:

"What else can he talk about apart from music and entertainment? Can he have any other intellectual conversation?"

scr_scr1 wrote:

"E don tey wey me self hang out with Macron for shrine, me self no small."

kingsliveth commented:

"You don’t like Davido ke? You don’t like Confidence and Composure."

iamizu_frank101 said:

"CP is going place courtesy of OBO a friend indeed."

babieoluwa commented:

"CP is the most happiest man in that picture."

Avre_Owena said:

"Instead of you to share vision on how Nigeria can grow na world vision Una dey share. Na only VDM dey practice patriotism."

Dan__Kube commented:

"Chief priest na Davido handbag , bro just traveling the world meeting superstars and presidents."

Davido’s brother brags about singer’s worth

Previously, Legit.ng Davido's elder brother, Adewale Adeleke, responded to a curious netizens.

Adewale posted a photo of himself, Davido, and two sons of Governor Ademola Adeleke on his X account after the wedding.

A fan commented on the people in the picture, claiming they were all worth N500 billion.

Source: Legit.ng