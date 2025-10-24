Rapper Erigga has blamed Yahoo boys for making relationships transactional, not emotional

The music star stated that genuine romance is dying as men tie self-worth to money and women date for survival

He urged men to offer emotional value, not just money, if they truly want lasting love

Nigerian rapper Erigga has weighed in on the growing disconnect between love and money in modern relationships, saying internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo boys, have “killed romance” in Nigeria.

Speaking on Yanga FM Lagos, the Warri-born rapper said the influence of Yahoo boys and their extravagant spending on women has made genuine connections almost impossible in today’s society.

According to the rapper, the flashy lifestyle of these fraudsters has created unrealistic standards that ordinary men can’t meet.

Erigga stated:

“Yahoo boys don kill romance. [Genuine] romance no longer exists. When last did you see two lovers holding hands together in the street? It has been long we saw such. The problem now is that we are raising weak men who feel their entire value is in their pockets.”

Erigga reminisced about a time when relationships were simple, fun, and genuine.

He said dating used to be about shared experiences and affection, not material display.

He lamented:

“Nowadays, relationship is expensive. It used to be meat pie, Mr Biggs Fanta, very affordable back then. And the women were very appreciative. But men also share in the blame, weak men are the ones who set the standards — women took and raised the bars.”

The rapper suggested that the culture of showing off wealth to gain affection has destroyed the sincerity that once existed between couples.

Erigga said men must start offering more emotional value and intellectual connection in their relationships.

He said,

“Men need to understand that love no be by money alone. You can have emotional intelligence, sense of humor, or deep communication — that’s what truly connects people. Not just spraying cash."

He stressed that women, too, should learn to appreciate men for who they are rather than what they can afford.

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Erigga's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

