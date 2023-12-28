Nigerian rapper Erigga has opened up on his rough upbringing and how entitlement set in from family members

During an interview with BBNaija star Phyna, the music star revealed that he started raising himself at the age of eight

Erigga's disclosure led to a series of mixed feelings from Nigerians on social media who dropped their hot takes

Popular Nigerian rapper Erhiga Agarivbie, aka Erigga, has caused a stir on social media over his take on having entitled parents.

Just recently, the music star was a guest on the Spill with Phyna podcast, where they spoke on the topic of parents feeling entitled after refusing to train their children.

Rapper Erigga blasts his entitled parents, reveals his rough upbringing.

Source: Instagram

According to the music star, having entitled parents was an issue people refused to pay attention to in Africa. He noted that seeing one's folks feeling entitled made no sense to him because they were there before him and had all the time to do great things.

Speaking further, Erigga explained how he was on the streets alone and getting involved in different unpalatable things as he wondered how it would have been if he got shot or arrested because many of his mates were either dead or in prison.

In his words:

“When you see parents start feeling entitled it doesn't really make sense because you had many years ahead of me, why you no get all these things before I come? People no dey address all these things for Africa. I was facing the streets alone and I was involved in too many things that I can’t even say on camera. And I just keep wondering what if I was shot or arrested? Because most of my peeps wey all of us dey around, many of them either dem don die or dem dey inside one side now, Sanko or Oko (prison), I was exposed to the streets.”

I started raising myself at the age of 8 - Erigga

Erigga said when he was eight years old, he had already left home and was mixing with people where he learned bad things even at an early age.

He said now that he's a popular singer, his family has started to make demands, saying he should overlook his father not taking care of him.

The rapper stated:

“I started raising myself at the age of eight. I don commot for house, I don dey with my Gs, dey learn bad things at an early age. But then again, I fell in love with music at a very early age so I know where I wan still go in as much as I dey here. Fast forward you now become Erigga then somebody comes and says ‘you’re not taking care of me’. I’m like ‘bro las las na relations we be o because you no father the father wey you suppose father normally. I don father myself alone and I no fit give you this credit. And then all my steps (siblings) dey come like ‘you gats forgive papa, no be only you e no do for’. At the end of the day, you’re only having this conversation with me because I am who I am.”

Reactions as rapper Erigga slams entitled parents

The video of Erigga speaking about his rough upbringing and his entitled family members raised mixed feelings on social media. Read some comments below:

How BBNaija's Phyna left home to start hustling at 15

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Phyna, publicly put her family members on a blast online.

In a viral video, the reality star revealed that 98% of her family members felt entitled to her money.

To buttress her point about how bad her family members were to her, she revealed she left home at 15 to start hustling after her primary and secondary education. This was after her aunt did her bit.

Source: Legit.ng