The social media world is a very funny one, especially when you look at starships, connections, and support

Some Nigerian celebrities have been blessed to benefit from this support from strangers who have turned into loyal fans, backing their craft and movement

The likes of Davido, VDM, and a few others are just some examples of celebrities with solid support systems that this article by Legit.ng will be spotlighting

Social media has become a powerful tool for Nigerian celebrities, providing them with a platform to connect with fans and build a loyal support system.

It's fascinating to see how strangers can become devoted fans, backing their favourite artists and influencing their careers.

Celebrities like Davido, VDM, and some others are prime examples of those who have leveraged social media to their advantage.

VDM, Davido, Naira Marley, and other Nigerian celebs with the strongest fan bases. Credit: @davido, @verydarkblackman, @nairamarley

This article by Legit.ng highlights the aforementioned and some other celebrities who have a strong backing from their fans.

1. The Ratels do not joke with VDM

VeryDarkMan, a Nigerian online activist, whose real name is Martins Vincent Otse, has won the hearts of millions of Nigerians. He started out as someone who created awareness about fraudulent accounts.

He confidently called out online vendors who seemingly took advantage of their clients. This advocacy spiralled into VDM becoming an activist, and quickly, his following grew, turning him into a powerful movement.

Now, he empowers both the young and old, and recently took a bold step by traveling to China to expose Nigerian businesses that extort the masses.

2. Come for Davido, Feel 30BG's wrath

Davido, the Nigerian Afrobeat star who started out in 2012 with Damiduro and is now one of the most sought-after African artists, definitely has one of the strongest fanbases in the entertainment industry.

The billionaire heir has the solid backing of his fans, known as the 30BG, who not only support his music by streaming it but also fight off trolls whenever they come for him, his career, or his family online.

3. Once a Marlian, always a Marlian

Naira Marley may have been "canceled" among Nigerian netizens, but we cannot deny the fact that he has one of the strongest fanbases in the Nigerian music industry.

By their low-rise jeans, belts, and jumper tops, you shall know them. Marlians have always been true to their identity and will go to great lengths to support their fave.

4. WizkidFC are forever loyal to Popsy

Wizkid has always been loved by both young and old. The young bop to his songs at the clubs, and the old sway their hips when his sound comes alive.

No doubt, Ayo Balogun is a born star. His fans, the Wizkid FC, show up to support him whenever he performs and are always ready to defend him against online trolls. Although the downside is that they sometimes go hard against his rivals in the industry.

5. Phyna's fans stand solidly behind her

Phyna, whose real name is Josephina Otabor, can do no wrong in the eyes of her fans, be it online or offline.

Ever since she went on BBNaija season 7 and emerged the winner, she has continued to enjoy the support of Phynation.

Recently, Phyna suffered the loss of her sister Ruth, who was hit by a Dangote truck. She was also reportedly involved in an Abuja fight over the sum of 200K. Despite the many controversies, Phyna's bond with her fans continues to grow stronger.



Source: Legit.ng