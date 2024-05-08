Rapper Erigga is the latest Nigerian celebrity to react to the demolition of houses and properties in Lagos state

Erriga issued subtle advice against investing in real estate in Lagos, adding that it was better to spend the money on sex workers

The rapper's tweet, which has since gone viral, has spurred reactions with many supporting Erriga

Nigerian rapper Erigga, whose real name is Erhiga Agarivbie, has shared his two kobos on why there was no gain in owning real estate property in Lagos state.

Erigga, who made headlines after revealing he began raising himself at age 8, advised his fans and followers against investing in real estate in Lagos, suggesting it was a waste of money.

According to the rapper, anyone who spent money on sex worker locally known as ‘ashawo' would have more peace, that someone building a house in Lagos state.

In a tweet via his X account, Erigga wrote:

“Person wey use money carry Ashawo get peace of mind than person wey build house for Lagos.”

This comes amid the demolition of houses and properties in Lagos.

Netizens react to Erigga's advice

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

loveday45973923:

"Truly it’s scary I have told my self I won’t have a house again in Lagos."

KelzTbg:

"Day break ashawo go Day break you fit dey homeless as a landlord for lagos (na time e fit take)."

udinwenyi:

"All the guys wee get lands for Lagos no Dey sleep again."

Dy__pablo:

"If nor be the kind country wey we dey, how person go buy land build house without doing the necessary paperwork, and una want Nigeria to be like top World countries like USA, uk and Germany etc."

Dy__pablo:

"Some people get land but them nor know wetin be C of O."

SanteeSounds:

"Wahala for who build house for Lagos."

Adebusola111:

"Las las, to avoid stories that touch, before you buy house or land. Do your homework, request the master plan of the area, check for public right of way like drainage, set backs, high tension, transformers, areas mapped for future development like planned roads n institutions."

Yemi Alade slams Lagos state govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Yemi Alade called the Lagos government's notice to the inconsiderate demolition of houses in the state.

The entertainer went on X on Monday, May 6, 2024, to tell the government to be kind.

Alade took a drive around the affected area and hurtfully made a video pleading with the ruling party to kindly give adequate notice to the inhabitant before taking rash actions.

