Veteran Afro-Juju musician, Sir Shina Peters, has opened up about the shocking plan that helped him win back public love after his controversial exit from the late Prince Adekunle’s band.

During a chat on The Honest Bunch Podcast, the Ace hitmaker revealed that his departure was widely condemned at the time, with many accusing him of betrayal.

He recalled:

"People protested against me when I left Prince Adekunle’s band because they believed I abandoned a father figure for money"

According to the music star, the backlash became so intense that his record label and some media figures decided to change the narrative.

The legendary singer said his team told him to appear like someone mentally unstable to gain public empathy.

“They asked me to braid my hair for three days without loosening it. I wore torn clothes, and then they took me to Oyingbo Market to buy ewedu while filming everything,” he said, adding that he had no idea what they were planning.

Shina Peters revealed that his team took the act further by filming him again in Badagry, where he was made to eat in public and act erratically at a Julius Berger construction site.

He explained:

“They told me to act like a madman and eat in public. All of that was done to make people feel pity for me."

The veteran musician said the elaborate stunt surprisingly paid off. Within months, the same fans who had once criticised him began to show compassion and support for his solo career.

Shina Peters speaks about his fans

In another development, in the same interview, Sir Shina Peters revealed that most of his supporters are Igbos.

He stated:

“Sixty-five percent of my fans are Igbos, not Yorubas. My fans are demanding that I give them new music,” the 67-year-old said.

For many in the East, Shina Peters’ music wasn’t just entertainment; it was part of their lifestyle. From market traders to university students, his infectious rhythms united people across ethnic lines.

Shina Peter trends online

