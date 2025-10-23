Blord's wife has responded to the ongoing feud between her husband and social media activist Verydarkman

In her post, she warned the activist to stop bothering her husband and focus on his own life

Fans reacted to her message to VDM, with some sharing allegations of how her husband had defrauded them

Francisca Linus Williams, the wife of cryptocurrency businessman Linus Williams, has responded to the ongoing feud between her husband and social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.



The two well-known personalities have been clashing online over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, exchanging harsh words.

Fans react as Blord's wife sternly warns VDM.

Recently, Blord shared his next step regarding VDM, and many people reacted to his statement.



The mother of two, who recently graduated from medical school, sent a message to VDM about her husband. In the message, she warned the TikToker to stay away from her man and advised him to focus on his own life.

Blord's wife brags about husband

Blord's wife also took the opportunity to brag about her husband.

She questioned if VDM knew the people praying for her husband, mentioning the lives her husband has impacted.

Fans share what Blord did to them.

Francisca pointed out that her husband supports widows, pays their rent, and covers their accommodation.



She further stated that Blord has many people on his payroll, all of whom are praying for him, emphasizing that VDM cannot bring down a man whom God has blessed. She warned him to focus on his life and leave them alone.

How fans reacted to Blord's wife message

Netizens reacted after seeing what the wife of Linus Williams sent to VDM. A few people supported her, while others joined VDM in dragging her husband. They recalled how their money got stuck in his app while she was busy supporting her man. Here are comments below:



@chuksman249 stated:

"My 320k is still in his famous app, followers I didn't see buy when I complain for refund they logged me out and i reported the issue directly to blord on his social media handles he blocked me I just leave him and God."

@iam_emmyfunny commented:

"Facts fr,she stated it here and clear no panic,get yourself a supportive woman."

@_eddie_ukim_ said:

"E sure me say na blord write this thing that woman too Dey fear her husband."

@adaobichioma78 shared:

"Yes oooo, who God has blessed no man can manipulate or bring down. That is on point madam.



@xofttouch147 wrote:

"The prayer no strong reach to stop am when e wan put person noodles for internet Abi?"

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it.

The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

