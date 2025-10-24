Neon Adejo marked his birthday in a special way by making an important announcement about his marriage to his fans

In his post, he shared lovely pictures as proof of what he had just informed his fans about

Congratulations poured in, with many wishing him well and offering prayers for the couple

Gospel singer Neon Adejo, known for his hit song "Eze Ebube," will soon be a father as he shared the exciting news about his growing family online.

The music star, who got married in a beautiful ceremony last year, had videos and pictures from the wedding surface online.

Fans react to Neon Adejo's post about his marriage. Photo credit@neonadejo

Source: Instagram

In his latest post, which coincided with his birthday, he shared lovely pictures taken with his wife, who is heavily pregnant.

The pictures, taken at a beach, show his wife standing in the water wearing a stunning sky-blue floor-sweeping gown, while Neon matched her with sky-blue shorts and white trousers.

Striking different poses, Neon Adejo gazed at his wife's growing belly in one photo, and in another, they shared a warm kiss.

Neon Adejo congratulates himself in the post



In the caption, Neon Adejo announced that it was his birthday and that this year, he would become a father.

Fans pray for Neon Adejo and wife over post.Photo credit@neonadejo

Source: Instagram

He congratulated himself and also shared that his new music was out.

Fans of the singer responded with prayers and congratulatory messages for him and his family. Many fans speculated about the gender of the baby, noting that the couple's matching sky-blue outfits hinted they might be expecting a boy.

This comes just a few hours after another gospel singer, Victor Thompson, who welcomed his baby a few weeks ago, opened up about his ordeal.

In a video shared by Thompson, he revealed that he and his wife received harsh messages for not having a baby sooner, despite being married for almost five years.

Thompson explained that when he first received one of these messages, he wanted to take action, but the Holy Spirit guided him to let it go and allow God to respond.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Neon Adejo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the gospel singer, Neon Adejo, about his marriage. Here are comments below:

@lauraeddy shared:

"Amazing. Happy birthday dear and huge congratulations to you & yours."

@nikkilaoye reacted:

"Awww congratulations dear..much love to you and wifey. It's truly the year of babies. God is do good indeed. I celebrate with you both neonadejo."

@victorthompson_ shared:

"It’s raining blessings."

@timidakolo shared:

"Congratulations my People. All these things happened while men sleep."



@veekee_james wrote:

"My people, congratulations this is so beautiful."



@pitasings shared:

"Congratulations bro and sis. Love it for you. @neonadejo you owe her something else."

Wedding photos of Theophilus Sundy trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that pictures from Theophilus Sunday and his Jamaican wife's wedding surfaced on social media. The quiet wedding was captured in beautiful photos and videos which were taken from the reception of the wedding ceremony.

The love birds were seen in loved up positions, and they smiled at each other.

Source: Legit.ng