A Nigerian man on X has responded to Nathaniel Bassey over an exchange between him and a lady

The lady had asked the man of God to stick to time during the Hallelujah Challenge, to which he told her to kindly log out early

However, another man on X countered Bassey’s response and schooled him on how he should have responded

Nathaniel Bassey is currently being dragged by a man on X, and online users have been reacting to his tweets.

The convener of the famous Hallelujah Challenge trended on October 21, 2025, over his response to an X user who had asked him to be more time-conscious during the program.

X user slams Nathaniel Bassey over recent response. Credit: @nathanielblow, @regalkimi

She noted that she had to prepare for work early and did not have the luxury to stay until the end of the event.

Nathaniel Bassey responded to her and advised that she log out of the program early enough for work. His response trended, and many dropped their hot takes. One of those who did was an X user named Kimi.

He stated that Bassey's response was disguised as polite but had an undertone to it. He shared a lengthy message on how he should have responded instead, adding that people's time should be respected.

In his words:



"I saw the exchange where someone politely asked Pastor Nathaniel Bassey if he could please stick to time during the prayer sessions, because some people have to wake up early. His response?

"You are blessed. Kindly log out at 1am and watch later in the day. Blessings." At first glance, it reads calm and spiritual, but look closer, and it's actually a bit rsh in a meek way."

Politeness aside, it subtly says: "I'll do what I'm doing. You can adjust." I'm not saying he meant h rm, far from it. But leadership, especially spiritual leadership, isn't only about speaking powerfully. It's also about listening graciously. And sometimes, grace looks like respecting people's time."

See the tweet below:

Reaction as man drags Nathaniel Bassey

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@symply_peaches said:

"Wahala yin po o, kilode na🤦‍♀️u can always rewatch, how is that a hard thing to do?"

@chinenye_emmaculate said:

"Congratulations to all my newly weds , my cars and house owners , my visa holders and my expecting mothers 💃💃💃."

@wandekuti said:

"We go again tonight! All power belongs to God, He’s the man of war.💃💃💃."

@thereal_doyin said:

"Do they think pastor Nath makes money from HC... If you're joining because of Pastor Nath you're deceiving yourself, he gave the best response.. log out when you feel the need to, it's that simple."

@blackgirltessy7 said:

"Just like Jesus told his disciples to sleep if they want that he wants to go up to pray 🙂….so if you wan sleep sleep ,leave us wey get mission with God to stay awake!"

@olayimartha said:

"Pastor Nath can never say or do any wrong in my eyes!!!📌."

Hallelujah Challenge trends again as man drags Nathaniel Bassey. Credit: @regalkimi

@omogearewa said:

"By the way who joined yesterday’s HC. 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 danced like David danced."

@star_entreprise_ said:

"Some people act as if you're doing him a favour by joining. Leave when your break is over or when you feel sleepy, you can always rewatch."

@PriestRitchie said:

"People in the CS are defending him and that is why our leaders behave the way they behave. Nobody said they are doing him a favour attending his program, but as a leader he should learn to keep to time and accountability and being principled is part of Godliness."





