A Nigerian lady has shared a captivating post on X, showing the result that she hopes to achieve at the end of the academic session

In the post, she outlined her courses and wrote out the scores and grades she desired to achieve in all of them

Massive reactions trailed her post on the X app as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian student recently took to social media to share her aspirations for her upcoming examination results.

In a handwritten note, she outlined her desired grades and scores for each of her courses, arranging them in a tabular form similar to official university results.

Nigerian student shows off her desired final year result during Hallelujah Challenge.

Lady shows off desired examination result

The post, shared by @jesulade_EA on X, showed the student's hopeful planning and optimism for her final year result.

Each course she undertook was carefully listed, with distinctions and high grades written in faith.

She wrote out the result during the Hallelujah Challenge 'Dress Like Your Miracle', a program organised by Nathaniel Bassey.

"What God cannot do doesn't exist. I wrote out exactly what my final year exam results will look like," she captioned the post.

Nigerian student who partook in the Hallelujah Challenge writes out her desired final year result. Photo credit: @jesulade_EA/X.

Reactions as student shows off desired result

The student's post drew massive reactions from Nigerians, with many social media users rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts on her action.

Gabriel Bolatiit said:

"I think people need to know that God is not a magician, even though he performs miracles for people to solve various problems. You have a big responsibility to read and understand then you might add the Holy Spirit to help you."

Biggies Caesar said:

"Amen! But not to be a bad belle, if it doesn't happen like this, I hope you won't take offence in God? This is one of the ways people get offended in God. When they ask a list of things and they bare see it come to pass. They think He's not mindful of them. Whereas, Baba get how en dey take answer our prayers."

Tim God wrote:

"Chai. This is the reason I’ve engaged so many persons on this app and they keep saying there is no God. We can’t dictate to God how he will answer us or not. He responds to our needs and not our greed. If you want something only to pepper people, then something is wrong."

Chandler reacted:

"It's only normal for he who takes the glory when it goes right to also take the blame when it goes wrong."

Oluwamorengin reacted:

"It they born you well no read Just Dey admire wetin Dey your hand. Make God come give you craze man as HOD Ola of Lagos no go. Loveit reach you."

Joy Chi added:

"God can do it but make sure you study well and hard with the help of the Holy Spirit. Tell him to guide you and show you areas to study that'll come out. He has done it for me before and He can do it for you. Remember faith without works is nothing."

Source: Legit.ng