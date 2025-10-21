A lady named Meyina has shared her thoughts on the timing of Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge

The Christian program, which takes place daily from 11:59 PM to 1:00 AM, has attracted many participants from around the world

Fans reacted to her comment, offering their opinions on what she could do about her complaint

Fans reacted after a lady named Meyina tweeted to Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the popular Christian program, Hallelujah Challenge.



The program, inspired by the Holy Spirit, was initiated by gospel singer and clergy Nathaniel Bassey some time ago. Many have shared testimonies of how God answered their prayers after participating in the challenge annually.

Fans react as lady calls out Nathaniel Bassey over Hallelujah Challenge.

In her tweet, Meyina expressed that she had to wake up early and urged Nathaniel Bassey to stick to the program's closing time.

Nathaniel Bassey reacts to Meyina’s tweet

Reacting to the tweet, the music star, who recently unveiled the Hallelujah Challenge House built in just eight months, responded by saying that Meyina could log out.



According to him, Meyina can log out when it's time for the program to end and join whenever she’s free.

Nathaniel Bassey's fans defend him over call out.

After his tweet, Meyina responded by thanking the gospel singer. She mentioned that she didn’t know she could easily watch the program again after it had ended. She also prayed for Nathaniel Bassey, just as the clergy had prayed for her.

Fans react to Meyina's call-out

Fans of Nathaniel Bassey also reacted to Meyina's tweet. Some expressed that they have been asking the gospel minister to extend the program's time, so they could have more time in the presence of the Lord.



However, a few fans criticized Meyina, likening her complaint to the way the Israelites whined in the wilderness, which led to Moses’s anger.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Meyina's tweet

Reactions have trailed the post made by the lady to Nathaniel Bassey. They shared their take on how best she can handle the issue. Here are comments below:

@OnuorahTony2 stated:

"Omo the thing don dey turn kultism."

@RosemaryOcheze wrote:

"Now I understand why Moses was so angry in the Bible. Imagine how badly Israelite whined to make him lose his temper."

@Slowbvrnerr_ shared:

"Again, you can log out and rewatch later, I’m tired of this discuss, it’s common sense that’s needed at this point, how would you expect him to control a guest minister?"

@ADA_MBANESE reacted:

"Me that's complaining that the time is too short for me,extend it to three hours or more.Those complaining are not used to God's presence."



