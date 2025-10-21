Shank Comics is both upset and amused about how a car dealer transacted with him after he paid a huge sum of money

The online sensation, who announced his brand-new Benz a few months ago, went online to drag his dealer

According to him, he discovered the car had hiccups after he landed in Lagos, detailing the things that followed

Drama ensued between Shank Comics, whose real name is Adesokan Adedeji Emmanuel, and his car dealer.

The online personality had happily announced his new car a few months ago, much to the joy of many fans.

According to a new post, Shank explained that the car has been faulty and he did not drive it for even one day.

Fans react s Shank revealed he bought his car for N123m. Credit: @shankcomics

He further revealed that he paid the sum of N123 million to his car dealer, who has refused to refund him.

He cited brain box issues, among many others, insisting on a refund and threatening to visit the car dealer in Abuja.

Shank wrote via Snapchat:



"I didn't DRIVE THE CAR ONCE! After it got to lagos. I noticed the issue as I won drive am go house. Immediately, I got down. I complained, Abana said na small issue. Say na fan issue. Say it don tey for port. I say okay, fix it. Bring it back. He say "Won't you even take your car home". I say, I'm not on pressure. Fix the fan and bring it back."

"1 week after, We found out this car had brain box issue. ECU. Okay! Oya we agreed refund. 123M. It's been almost 3months. You're telling me sh*t! This what I been tryna avoid. This one na online, offline sef dey. Tf?! You're not tagging someone else to answer me. BURST MY HEAD!"

"I no even drive the car! You come dey tag person say make he refund me. You're a beard. Need my money now. I'm coming to ABJ."

See the post below:





What netizens said about Shank's post



Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@dimeji.forbes said:

"After congratulations na you and your mechanic go remain 😂😂😂."

@iamiceflow said:

"Car dealers are one of the problems in this country. After manipulating the prices, the cars still end up being in poor condition huh."

@n9tykg said:

"Shank visits the U.S. often that’s where these cars are originally bought from. You could’ve simply gone to a dealership there, test driven the car, made your payment, and shipped it down yourself. Instead, you went through an auto dealer in Nigeria and ended up with a faulty car. Imagine spending hundreds of millions only to get a defective vehicle!"

@tosynoscopos231 said:

"Instead of Una to come together and support vdm to cleanse the nation but Una go Dey form like you don’t see anyways hand go touch Una 1 by 1 Una kuku get platform."

@marshpuppi said:

"Nah the engine Dey sound like grinding machine for background of that video?"

@chicco_awaye said:

"Seyi Vibez suppose gv us flakky REMix 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂…. Coupe coupe."

@softgirlwigs_ said:

"@shankcomics car you could have entered dealership and bought in the us then ship yourself you will even collect safety at the dealership print your carfax all the history of the car will known not these Nigerian xr for 17 car."

@racks___gramm said:

"Aaah why nau. This is so unfair from the car dealer 😢."





Source: Legit.ng