The Hallelujah Challenge Dress Your Miracle Night has been slated for October 21, 2025, and participants are hyped up

Attendees are required to dress like the miracle they are believing God for as an act of faith, to which many have tapped into

An X user quizzed Mr. Eazi about his dress code, using him as a point of contact, and his reply is now trending.

A user of the microblogging platform X, widely known as Twitter, has caught the attention of many following his tweet about the viral Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is convened by Pastor Nathaniel Bassey and has become a movement all around the world.

As is their tradition, participants have been asked to come ready and dress as their miracles on October 21, much to the joy of many.

On this note, a Twitter user went online to ask Mr. Eazi, a Nigerian singer and business mogul, for his dress code, signalling him as a point of contact for his miracles.

Mr. Eazi wasted no time in revealing that he only wears black and not jeans. His response triggered hilarity on social media, as many reacted to his comment.



Mr Eazi trends over dress your miracle challenge

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@Alexandertonyy said:

"No go wear wetin go implicate you for street ooo you and Mr. Eazi are not on the same level.

Before them go talk say you don fly color for street."

@mavienotes said:

"How do you even see these posts? They don't even tag you."

@khing_sleey said:

"E get some prayers way God go keep for bookmarks o draft.

This is one of e'm.... where e one start from."

@joanne_okey said:

"Ladies can dress like this too right? Was it a v-neck T-shirt? It didn’t have any logo right?"

@charles_ogbodo said:

"hmmm i see what this guy did there, them talk dress like your miracle and he wants to dress like @mreazi, kai."

@EveMstqueen said:

"I jst know you will be a very kind and jovial person to those accessible to you."

@MaziOdih said:

"Make Mr Eazi reply me like this make I become the next Big thing, creating magic with my startup, a gritty 5-aside football project that is strictly made from Africa

Imagine mad max in football form run like WWE model, very epic and will shift the focus of entertainment ."

@OmonijiR said:

"Don eazi pair of boot will go a long way from you sir."

@Deejay_tunez said:

"Make I go buy black t shirt. I have black trousers."





Man in tears over Nathaniel Bassey’s story





According to a previous report by Legit.ng, a man shared an emotional post on the X app recounting the words he heard that made him burst into tears.

According to the young man who spoke out on X, he didn't know when tears began 'rolling down' his eyes 'like a stream'.

Netizens who read his tweet about the Hallelujah Challenge convener Nathaniel Bassey reacted in the comments.

