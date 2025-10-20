A new viral skit has reignited online discussions about actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko’s troubled marriage

The trending video humorously depicts Regina as “Fire” and her co-wives as “Water, Earth, and Air"

It came amid serious allegations of domestic violence and drug abuse between the actress and her billionaire husband

A dramatic twist has emerged in the ongoing controversy between Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Just days after the actress allegedly accused her husband of domestic violence in a viral clip, a satirical “movie” based on their marriage is now trending online.

The short film, circulating widely on Instagram portrayed the family’s conflict through the lens of elemental powers.

In the trending clip, Regina Daniels is depicted as Fire, while Ned’s other three wives are represented as Water, Earth, and Air.

According to the narration, the three wives lived peacefully until “the Fire Nation attacked”, an obvious reference to Regina’s alleged outburst in the recent viral video.

The narrator further claimed that only Ned Nwoko, described as the “Element Controller,” could restore balance among the wives.

However, the story ended on a cliffhanger: “But when Regina needed him most, he disappeared.”

The online buzz began when a disturbing video surfaced over the weekend, showing Regina Daniels tearfully accusing Ned Nwoko of physical abuse.

The actress reportedly declared she was “done” with the marriage.

But in a swift response, Ned denied the allegations, claiming that Regina was battling drug addiction and that her condition had caused instability in their relationship.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react to Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@xxssive:

" and I nearly subscribe my Dstv today. Thank God I use d money buy data"

@whiitangel:

"Jesus Christ is the only way of life! If you want to live, hold fast to His word in your heart, keep and obey His commandments: Proverbs 4:4"

@michael._u:

"But this man really arrange fine women for him house oo. He no go miss anyone wey comot because plenty still dey"

@officialtedi_wealth:

"Na Amazon prime and Nigeria Dey hot like this for box office movies 😂 Netflix no fit stand the kind content wey naija Dey produce daily "



@d3vineabundance:

"Nigeria dey bored ..chai ..make another controversy start na make them leave Regina"

@mekbrand_electronics:

"It is well…If e never reach your turn na cruise, until e reach your turn e go come be something."



@nnenna_blinks_:

"See Beauty Queens for person wey resemble Michelin Tyre. Chaii covetousness i pour you sp!t"

