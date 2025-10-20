A Nigerian lady explained why Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is unlikely to return to her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing dispute

The statement came shortly after Ned Nwoko shared his side of the story, revealing alleged damages to his house

As the story continues to trend, a social media user shared her opinion, explaining why Regina Daniels and her husband may never reunite

A Nigerian lady has explained why popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels can’t return to her husband, Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing marriage clash.

She made the statement not long after the popular Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, took to his media page to explain his side of the story while also mentioning the damage done to his house.

Lady reacts to Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels' drama

He alleged that his wife is involved in some things which he doesn’t support, while revealing plans for her to get back to her normal self.

The statement from Ned Nwoko came after he was accused by his wife of maltreating her and sending thugs after her at their home.

While Ned Nwoko has dismissed the claims and shared his side of the story, a Nigerian lady has taken to social media to speak on the issues between Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels.

She explained that the Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, would never return to her home, which is her matrimonial home with Ned Nwoko, while also explaining what would happen if she did.

The Nigerian lady, identified as @ItzAniejayz, made the statement on her page via a popular social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

The post read:

"Regina Daniels can't even go back to Ned because Nigerians will finish her; her mother Rita Daniels' comment section is a big mess. I trust Nigerians."

Amid the drama, many individuals also took to the comments of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady speaks on marriage saga

@bimbolaroyale noted:

"The estranged wife of an abusive man is either 'an adulterer' or 'a druggie,' because they know that's the best way to garner public sympathy. Same script every time! A whole senator coming online to tell the world that his wife is abusing drugs , what a shame!.x

@_junzi__ wrote:

"A Senator of the FRN admitting that his wife engaged in drug use (something that is criminalized in Nigeria), and naming suppliers he has since known, isn’t something I thought I would see today."

@OloriOfOloris shared:

"Same thing they said about IVD's wife, same thing they said about Mohbad, same thing they said about Annie Idibia. We know this script."

@meekestbentweet said:

"The truth is that, In Africa the first year of marriage, the man speaks and the woman listens. In the second year, the woman speaks and the man listens. In the third year, they both speak and the neighbors listen."

@Irunnia_ noted:

"Ned Nwoko have been married 6 times & no complaints from any of his other well behaved wife until Regina Daniels. This is why i always say that a social media baddie can never make a good wife. They are more interested in the wedding than the marriage itself!"

Lady shares Regina Daniels’ father’s warning

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady resurfaced a 2019 interview of Regina Daniels’ father, Barrister Jude Ojeogwu, in which he strongly opposed her marriage to an older man, warning that it could lead to serious consequences.

The post came amid the ongoing tension between Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, following the actress’s viral claims of maltreatment in her marital home.

