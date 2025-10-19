Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, has continued to spill unexpected revelations about her husband, Ned Nwoko

The young man shared heartbreaking pictures of Regina bleeding and accused the senator of hitting his wife with a gun

This came after the billionaire politician alleged that his wife had recently destroyed his property

The internet has been set ablaze following disturbing new claims made by the brother of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, alleging that her husband, Ned Nwoko, physically assaulted her with a gun.

The shocking allegation comes just hours after a viral video surfaced showing Regina in tears during a heated confrontation.

Regina Daniels’ brother drops bombshell about Ned Nwoko. Credit: @nednwoko

Source: Instagram

In the video, she is surrounded by men allegedly hired as thugs, while her brother Sammy tries to defend her.

The visibly distressed actress can be heard crying out, saying, “I can’t take the abuse anymore, it’s too much.”

Ned Nwoko came forward to accuse the movie star of taking drugs and damaging his property.

This led Regina’s brother to share new haunting pictures that show the actress with visible injuries. He claimed that Ned Nwoko not only assaulted her but also struck her with a gun during their recent fight.

See his posts below:

Concerns arise over Regina Daniels





Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

victo_ryomene said:

"I don't even know what to say. God please help your daughter 🙏🏾."

ini_ambrose_ said:

"Jesus, Regina please run for your life. And now he's coming out to do damage control. He can't be powerful than a whole family, you all should stand up and save your sister, he's not more powerful than God. See our beautiful Regina oooo."

chinwakay said:

"This is the best time for that girl to divorce that man and regain her freedom 😢😢."

lo_ve5386_blisshair said:

"I just Dy think how that girl go Dy feel now ...😢."

mine_starz_odjegba_ said:

"Mk she just comot that marriage now she is alive to speak."

everythinglynda.56 said:

"That video didnt seem like she was on drug. Why re they writing drug up n down."

bella_goodlife17 said:

"I dont know but this video i watched Regina doesn't look high ooh. Unless there is something they are not saying. Meanwhile if she was high the brother will be more to calm her down than fight those thugs. You guys should make it make sense."

mekkey88 said:

"This is serious 😢."

forever_sweet000 said:

"My own be say… I hope she made a lot of money oooh for that marriage."

gennylv2 said:

"@regina.daniels travel with her daughter last time and she was busy dancing and spraying dollars. That was the kind of lifestyle that made her push that little girl to pa Ned. As a mother can’t she come out and speak for her little child? No 👎. Instead they will reconcile both of them and the man will continue from where he stopped. It’s a pity."

queensplin_ said:

"@regina.daniels please I know they don't out mouth in husband and wife matter but please whatever decision u will make after all this, choose u first. Nd I pray u it favours u. All the best. I can never support domest*ic viole*nce."

mavis_miss_april_pomaa said:

"This is her best time to leave. She'll still be cared for and will have a great opportunity at live."

Regina Daniels' brother stuns fans with claim about Ned Nwoko and a firearm. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels' brother shares a picture of one of Ned Nwoko's 'thugs'

Sammy West publicly shared a photo, claiming it to be one of the men who allegedly assaulted his sister in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

In the photograph Sammy shared, a dark, hefty man is seen standing beside the politician.

Sammy’s posts quickly sparked strong reactions online, with many users expressing shock and calling for answers.





