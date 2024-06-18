Senator Ned Nwoko has showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, on what she did for him before they both stepped out

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event

While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function

Actress Regina Daniel's husband, Ned Nwoko, has showered encomium on her publicly after they stepped out together.

The mother of one and her man, who won election last year, were at the first Anioma community gathering which had retired public civil and public servants.

Addressing the elderly men and women, who came for the event, the senator said he had malaria and was on medication, but his wife made him get up from the bed.

Regina Daniels' husband prises her publicly. Photo credit @regina.daniels

He noted that his wife insisted that he must be at the meeting, and she encouraged him he would be fine. The politician said it was good to have a wife around.

Regina Daniels reacts to husband's praise

In the recording, the fashionista was touched by the show of love as she blushed at her husband.

Women, who were at the event also went in an uproar, while some praised her by calling her their wife.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video. Here are some below:

@kween_esther:

"This man never fails to praise his wife… A king right there."

@adeyeyeracheal:

"Some men do know how to cherish their woman regardless of age."

#assonianatty:

"Weldone."

@official_ruthpius:

"This man just day fresh anyhow omo."

@bonita_jenna1:

"Mr Ned is a good manager."

@daezy_obi:

"Abegiiii na normal thin, any woman would advise her man same… You know the kind advise I they give my brothers? Talkless of my man. Please sir let’s hear word."

@ijeomaiduh:

"This man always using Regina Daniels to gain more grounds. Sense man."

@theperfectgiftg:

"I want Neds money in a young man’s body."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"The way a man treats his wife is X10 how she treats him. Men learn, this is a rich man o."

Source: Legit.ng