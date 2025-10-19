Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman is still the talk of the town following his recent trip to China

Recall the critic had been at loggerheads with Blord, accusing him of inflating the prices of remodelled iPhone XRs sold in Nigeria

A video surfaced showing the moment some Igbo businessmen confronted VDM in one of the biggest shopping malls in China

Nigerian social media activist, Verydarkman, was reportedly confronted by a group of Igbo businessmen over his recent allegations against billionaire crypto investor, Blord.



According to videos circulating online, the confrontation took place in one of the popular shopping malls in China.

Igbo businessmen accost VDM in China over feud with Blord. Credit: @verydarkman

Recall that the TikToker has been in the Asian country, revealing the original prices of goods being sold for outrageous amounts in Nigeria.



In the footage, several men identified as members of the Nigerian Igbo business community in China were seen criticising VDM and demanding that he behave better towards his opponent, Blord.



They pointed out that the critic shouldn’t have mentioned Blord’s name in his viral videos.



VDM, on the other hand, insisted that he has the right to mention anybody’s names, including Tinubu, in his content.



Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had accused Blord of being involved in shady activities related to crypto dealings.

He stirred online debate after posting videos from China exposing alleged price hikes on electronics imported into Nigeria. His content sparked backlash from business communities who felt targeted by his claims.

Verydarkman’s Video Trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uniqvibez said:

"Some body shout power 🙌."

isimemenehis said:

"Make una nor touch am o. If una try am? Everywhere go spoil."

jb_boss_g_yanle said:

"😂😂body just sweet me when VDM ask thatvman you way dey here which one you don do..😂😂 omo confidence na water oo."

vakporzyofficial said:

"Them day ask u why u no fit stand for ur people you day say if you get opportunity way him get u go blow 😂😂 that’s means na urself u fight for."

goda.lone1 said:

"I love how vdm no Dey fear anybody he said it to their face."

prince.2chiz said;

"Who stop you from getting opportunities wey VDM get 😂."

lawal_faruq85 said:

"I love as he clear the guy😂😂😂."

beautifulonyinye3 said:

"Oga balance, he no Dey fear any body."

queen_blessing371 said:

Which one be if he get opportunity, when vdm started did he get opportunity?

gilexmorgan said:

"If I get opportunity, how bro? Don't you have a social media handle?"

iam_micy_d said:

"That one dey talk say if him get the opportunity way VDM get.

Why him no create the opportunity for himself abi e no get as VDM take start."

bb_morenike said:

"Just like the way you guys were chased away from Dubai and other countries, China go soon open eye for una."

Verydarkman faces tough crowd in China over Blord saga. Credit: @verydarkman, @officialblord

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it. The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

