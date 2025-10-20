A man got people talking after he noticed something unusual in a short video shared during Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels’ clash

His post made many social media users react in different ways, as they tried to understand what really happened

The incident has now added more drama and attention to the ongoing issue between the couple

A Nigerian man has pointed out an unusual detail in the 33-second video posted on social media by Nigerian lawmaker, Ned Nwoko, amid his ongoing faceoff with his wife, Regina Daniels.

Regina Daniels had earlier claimed she was facing a form of abuse in her matrimonial home with Ned Nwoko.

Nigerian man calls out Ned Nwoko’s 33-second video, says something isn’t right. Photo source: Twitter/Esmart26

Source: Twitter

Man spots unusual detail in viral video

In the video, Regina alleged that she was being maltreated in her husband’s house but described herself as a queen in her own home.

Amid her claims, the Nigerian politician, Ned Nwoko, took to his page on the popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to share a video showing alleged damage done to his house. He accused his wife, Regina Daniels, of being responsible for the destruction while he was away.

Shortly after the video surfaced, social media users trooped to the comment section to share their opinions.

One Nigerian man, however, claimed he noticed something unusual about the clip and explained what he discovered.

Man raises concern over Ned Nwoko’s 33-second video. Photo source: Twitter/Esmart26

Source: Twitter

According to him, the first 14 seconds of the video had no sound, while the remaining part contained audio - something he described as unusual.

Taking to his X handle, the user identified as @Esmart26 wrote:

“There’s something wrong in that video Ned Nwoko posted. No sound for like 14 seconds.”

His post immediately sparked reactions from netizens who shared their thoughts on his observation.

Reactions as man reacts to viral video

@LDingbobga said:

"You observed too ba."

@tgdeyforu stressed:

"He rush remove sound. The editor self still dey learn."

@DazylingQueeen said:

"Ajeh, add sound."

@SundayAnek29214 shared:

"Edited video I guess."

@BukolaOfGod__ noted:

"You dey trust politicians??"

@Martinspincoin wrote:

"I saw it too."

@AbrahamOba89880 stressed:

"Lol dem no know say we dey observe."

@mekwafendi shared:

"Nothing concern the video concern sound."

@neycollas said:

"You don turn VDM abi???"

@OloriOfOloris shared:

"Same thing they said about IVD's wife, same thing they said about Mohbad, same thing they said about Annie Idibia. We know this script."

@Irunnia_ stresed:

"Ned Nwoko have been married 6 times & no complaints from any of his other well behaved wife until Regina Daniels. This is why i always say that a social media baddie can never make a good wife. They are more interested in the wedding than the marriage itself!"

Ned Nwoko’s PA speaks amid marriage crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ned Nwoko’s personal assistant, Passy Eze, spoke out amid growing rumours of a marital crisis between the senator and his wife, actress Regina Daniels. His reaction came shortly after a viral video showed Regina in tears, expressing distress over her marriage.

The post drew widespread attention and sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians, especially after Regina’s brother accused Nwoko of domestic abuse.

Source: Legit.ng