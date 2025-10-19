Regina Daniels' alleged former boyfriend, Somadina Adinma, found himself at the centre of the actress' recent dilemma

Recall that a video went viral on Saturday evening, accusing Regina’s husband, Ned Nwoko, of abusing his young wife

The Nollywood actor came online amid the social media buzz and reacted to the alleged marital crisis

Nollywood actor Somadina Adinma, widely known as the alleged ex-boyfriend of Regina Daniels, has broken his silence following the actress’ recent marital crisis with her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

This came just hours after a disturbing video of Regina Daniels surfaced online, in which she was seen visibly distressed and in tears. In the viral clip,

Regina was reportedly protected by her brother from a group of men allegedly sent by her husband.

The actress, who appeared shaken, cried out about enduring domestic abuse, saying she could no longer bear the pain.

Amid the unfolding drama, Somadina took to his social media page to highlight that he was trending on Elon Musk’s X.

He further addressed the buzz surrounding his name by pointing out that gossip mongers were targeting him.

Somadina Adinma trends, reactions

deribb said:

"Nigerians don see food."

dimejiroland said:

"Moral of the story: Don’t envy anyone on social media✌🏿."

blexin_o.g.b said:

"Regardless I still love Regina cox she’s a gals gal."

xpensive_fatima said:

"I just hope Regina has saved up some lifetime money, cos this man has really used her."

abiritomi said:

"Chai it’s cos he was once connected with Regina. The guy already moved on, they shouldn’t involve him with her anymore!!"

salvagegreg said:

"Nothing serious, just a father disciplining his daughter 🤗."

sumtin_comedy said:

"Before people start using this as an opportunity to mock her or attack her choice of marriage, let's be clear. This issue isn't about polygamy. It's about domestic violence. She didn't fight her co-wives or their children; she was reportedly physically abused by her husband. That's a human problem, not a marital-structure problem. Abuse can happen to anyone monogamous or polygamous. Let's address the real issue here. Thankss 👍."

bigbims22 said:

"He said “gossips” in Igbo."

tyson7432 said:

"You still fit marry her na 😂."

amakasregister said:

Consistently flaunting public displays of affection does not define true love or a fulfilling relationship. The idea that crying in a Lamborghini symbolizes a happy marriage is simply misguided.

irabor.faith said:

"I watched one Asaba wood movie recently,I think it was Regina story 🤭 anyways get well soon 💝."



kasemfonabasi said:

"Ned Nwoko is a public office holder in this country. I hope the senate is seeing this and they should suspend him rightly and visit this case, legally. Domestic violence should not be condoned, especially not in the senate house."

izebsakhigbe101 said:

"What will now happen to those who tapped from her blessings? Just asking."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.







