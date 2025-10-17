Layla Tinubu has opened up about how her love story with Nigeria's First Son, Seyi Tinubu, began

In a 40th birthday tribute, she revealed why she fell in love with his confidence and authenticity

She also shared some rare insights into their marriage as Seyi marks his milestone birthday

Layal Tinubu, the wife of Seyi Tinubuhas offered fans a rare glimpse into their love story.

Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, turned 40 this week, and friends and family shared tributes with him.

In her heartfelt note featured in Seyi’s birthday documentary, Layla described her husband as authentic. She said that what people see in public is the same person she sees at home.

Layal Tinubu says she met Seyi on Facebook. Photos: @seyitinubu/IG.

Source: Instagram

She stated:

“If there’s one thing everyone admires about him, it’s his authenticity. He’s never tried to be anyone else. What you see with Seyi is exactly who he is — honest, confident, and real.”

Layla, who rarely opens up publicly about their marriage, said her husband’s character and humility continue to inspire her.

“We first connected through Facebook” - Layla

Reflecting on how their relationship began, Layla said their story wasn’t a movie-style romance or a grand chase.

She recalled;

“We first connected through Facebook. There wasn’t a pickup line or any big move. It was just how he carried himself — confident but easygoing, effortlessly charming. That’s what drew me to him.”

Layla also commended her husband’s natural ability to connect with people from all backgrounds.

She added:

“Whether it’s a room full of strangers or close friends, he has this gift of making people feel comfortable. He doesn’t try too hard; he’s just himself.”

According to her, Seyi’s humility, empathy, and sense of purpose have shaped not only their marriage but also the impact he has made through his philanthropic work.

Watch the video of her tribute here:

Fans react to Layal Tinubu's revelation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@adebesin_aramide:

"To be honest this man seem like a gentleman"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr

"E reach my turn to find husband for Facebook, Facebook come cast."

@iamanonymous9ja

"To be fair apart from the bad politics I feel he and his family play I have heard just praises of his personality also had the chance to meet him once he is a good guy"

@nneeka_

"Met mine through Facebook aswell that app is something tho.- Except he didn't use his Last name- otherwise 'Tinubu' is quite catchy."

@trac_ychapman:

"Imagine seeing someone's name has "Otedola" and l'm still waiting for pick up line keh"

@ndukwe_oluchi_abigail:

"Which pick up line would he have used with that name? Abi "Hello, my name is Seyi Tinubu can I meet you" That line alone is a banger"

Seyi Tinubu turned 40 on Monday, October 13, 2025. Photo: @seyitinubu.

Source: Instagram

Lege Miami introduces Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lege Miami gave his fans an update about his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

He said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name.

After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section to the recording.

Source: Legit.ng